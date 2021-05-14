GTX 1080 Founders Edition Died - 12V to Ground Short

rhkcommander959
n00b
- Joined
- Mar 26, 2020
- Messages
- 18
Hey all, I'd appreciate some help troubleshooting this dead card - if we save it great, if not it is dead anyway...
My GTX 1080 FE died suddenly while gaming, I was overclocked and temps were reasonable ~mid 70C. The whole PC shut down, no lights on the motherboard etc.
TLDR: Trouble shot the system , it's 100% the graphics card, something has failed on it causing the 12V pins to short to the ground pins kicking the PSU protection off to save the system. My best SWAG guess is a mosfet, IC, or transistor is shorting?
I've seen others with GTX 1080 failures due to the tantalum capacitors but the failure methods seem different, but this poersons' issue sounds the most similar: https://www.reddit.com/r/overclocking/comments/cwjdte/gtx_1080_pcb_repairing/
This page has tons of good photos if mine below aren't good enough: https://xdevs.com/guide/pascal_oc/
I've stripped the card down, there is no signs of scorching, no smells of magic smoke, nadda that I can see.
I did a lot of research on graphics cards, their phase design, "stabbing" guides, and stalking RazorWind's different repair threads and videos, but I am certainly still learning a lot and have a lot to learn! I'm not 100% sure about all of the values I've found, and I'm sure I've made some obvious mistakes, so I'd appreciate any guidance on things to try (other than microwaving it ), otherwise I may start with desoldering components to see when the short disappears (something I've seen Bob Kalpon and other youtubers do)...? I've also seen the Louis Rossman (IIRC) method of dousing the circuit board with alcohol to find hot spots (using an adjustable PSU) since I don't have an IR camera and want to avoid destructive testing, but for now I will poke around with my multimeter.
Card:
Power Phases:
Probing Results (Resistance to Ground unless otherwise stated):
Using a milwaukee 2216-20 multimeter, with autosense resistance, it'll round down to 0.0Ω when there is very little resistance FYI.
For this on the mosfets I get these results, assuming the arrow is pointing at pin 1, and pin 4 should be the gate, and 5-8 are drains, I sussed this out since the datasheet doesn't specify for me https://pdf1.alldatasheet.com/datasheet-pdf/view/938419/MGCHIP/MDV3605.html
q36
pin 4 3 2 1
~6M each
____________
pin 8 7 6 5
~4.2k each
q37
pin 4 3 2 1
0.7M, (10k going up?) ,13M , 13M - Need to clean this side up after likely butchering it with probe between pins 2&1 - measures could be off. I'll get my loupe out and see if it's gunk or a leg/solder later.
____________
pin 8 7 6 5
~6M each
q38
pin 4 3 2 1
0.4 0.4 0.4 118k
____________
pin 8 7 6 5
~6M each
The stripe on smd solid capacitors is the positive end, and on the electrolytes it's the negative, I added those measurements anyway. There was a lot of flux and some residue from the thermal pads so I had to dig in with the meter in some places.
From what I've researched, core resistance SHOULD be low, and the memory SHOULD be higher, I didn't find exact numbers for GTX 1080s though. I don't know about these measurements going up into the MΩ on C235,239,276,1176 either? I don't see any obvious shorts from these measurements..:
Older probe measures, with the mosfet pin measurements (the above picture supercedes any resistance measurements on the chokes and capacitors), there was flux or residue adding resistance to the ground measurements...
Thanks for any and all suggestions!
My GTX 1080 FE died suddenly while gaming, I was overclocked and temps were reasonable ~mid 70C. The whole PC shut down, no lights on the motherboard etc.
TLDR: Trouble shot the system , it's 100% the graphics card, something has failed on it causing the 12V pins to short to the ground pins kicking the PSU protection off to save the system. My best SWAG guess is a mosfet, IC, or transistor is shorting?
I've seen others with GTX 1080 failures due to the tantalum capacitors but the failure methods seem different, but this poersons' issue sounds the most similar: https://www.reddit.com/r/overclocking/comments/cwjdte/gtx_1080_pcb_repairing/
This page has tons of good photos if mine below aren't good enough: https://xdevs.com/guide/pascal_oc/
I've stripped the card down, there is no signs of scorching, no smells of magic smoke, nadda that I can see.
I did a lot of research on graphics cards, their phase design, "stabbing" guides, and stalking RazorWind's different repair threads and videos, but I am certainly still learning a lot and have a lot to learn! I'm not 100% sure about all of the values I've found, and I'm sure I've made some obvious mistakes, so I'd appreciate any guidance on things to try (other than microwaving it ), otherwise I may start with desoldering components to see when the short disappears (something I've seen Bob Kalpon and other youtubers do)...? I've also seen the Louis Rossman (IIRC) method of dousing the circuit board with alcohol to find hot spots (using an adjustable PSU) since I don't have an IR camera and want to avoid destructive testing, but for now I will poke around with my multimeter.
Card:
Power Phases:
Probing Results (Resistance to Ground unless otherwise stated):
Using a milwaukee 2216-20 multimeter, with autosense resistance, it'll round down to 0.0Ω when there is very little resistance FYI.
For this on the mosfets I get these results, assuming the arrow is pointing at pin 1, and pin 4 should be the gate, and 5-8 are drains, I sussed this out since the datasheet doesn't specify for me https://pdf1.alldatasheet.com/datasheet-pdf/view/938419/MGCHIP/MDV3605.html
q36
pin 4 3 2 1
~6M each
____________
pin 8 7 6 5
~4.2k each
q37
pin 4 3 2 1
0.7M, (10k going up?) ,13M , 13M - Need to clean this side up after likely butchering it with probe between pins 2&1 - measures could be off. I'll get my loupe out and see if it's gunk or a leg/solder later.
____________
pin 8 7 6 5
~6M each
q38
pin 4 3 2 1
0.4 0.4 0.4 118k
____________
pin 8 7 6 5
~6M each
The stripe on smd solid capacitors is the positive end, and on the electrolytes it's the negative, I added those measurements anyway. There was a lot of flux and some residue from the thermal pads so I had to dig in with the meter in some places.
From what I've researched, core resistance SHOULD be low, and the memory SHOULD be higher, I didn't find exact numbers for GTX 1080s though. I don't know about these measurements going up into the MΩ on C235,239,276,1176 either? I don't see any obvious shorts from these measurements..:
Older probe measures, with the mosfet pin measurements (the above picture supercedes any resistance measurements on the chokes and capacitors), there was flux or residue adding resistance to the ground measurements...
Thanks for any and all suggestions!