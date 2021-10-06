GTX 1080 EVGA FTW2 no boot single fan full speed

So my 1080 seems to have died. The PC boots up but screen is black and one single fan on the GTX runs at full speed. I did the usual diagnosis from what I've seen on this forum and also a few videos. All the inductors seemed to be within normal range.

I did find a blow capacitor on the MOSFET U2908. Does anyone know what the specs of it is? I don't have a multimeter with a capacitance test to try on one of the other caps from another component.

1633540482192.png



Hopefully this is the only component issue, I haven't seen anything else with damage but I will keep looking.
 
