GTX 1080 EVGA FTW2 no boot - Need help finding capacitor value

Drewmox

So my 1080 seems to have died. The PC boots up but screen is black and one single fan on the GTX runs at full speed. I did the usual diagnosis from what I've seen on this forum and also a few videos. All the inductors seemed to be within normal range.

I did find a blow capacitor on the MOSFET U2908. Does anyone know what the specs of it is? I don't have a multimeter with a capacitance test to try on one of the other caps from another component.

1633540482192.png



Hopefully this is the only component issue, I haven't seen anything else with damage but I will keep looking.
 
Drewmox

I soldered on a new 1uF capacitor as it seemed this was the standard bypass capacitance for the FDMF3035 MOSFET.

After doing some more checking it seems like there might be a short in the MOSFET array and maybe someone can confirm this for me?

I am seeing a connection to GND across every R22 inductor on both sides of the pins as highlighted below in the red sections.

1633728638110.png


From what I can tell by looking at the vias on the left side that seems to be the true GND connection, so I believe I have a short on the right side of the circuit but am not 100% certain of this. I also am assuming that each R22 inductor should only have continuity to the MOSFET directly next to it, so it seems logical there shouldn't be a connection here between each one. Is replacing the MOSFETs the next step to tracing down the short?
 
skim through some of northridge fix videos it'll nail down the issue for you as he has been flooded with Gpus for repair.
 
Are you using short detection ("beep") mode when you check the resistance to ground at the chokes, or are you using actual ohms to make the conclusion that you have a short to ground?

What actual resistance (in ohms) do you get?
 
