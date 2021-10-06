GTX 1080 EVGA FTW2 no boot - Need help finding capacitor value

I soldered on a new 1uF capacitor as it seemed this was the standard bypass capacitance for the FDMF3035 MOSFET.After doing some more checking it seems like there might be a short in the MOSFET array and maybe someone can confirm this for me?I am seeing a connection to GND across every R22 inductor on both sides of the pins as highlighted below in the red sections.From what I can tell by looking at the vias on the left side that seems to be the true GND connection, so I believe I have a short on the right side of the circuit but am not 100% certain of this. I also am assuming that each R22 inductor should only have continuity to the MOSFET directly next to it, so it seems logical there shouldn't be a connection here between each one. Is replacing the MOSFETs the next step to tracing down the short?