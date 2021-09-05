Gtx 1080 black screen and spin up too fast

Greetings!, I have a gtx 1080 msi gaming that randomly stops giving signal and fans spin up very fast, gpu chip temperatures are fine, even I'd change the thermal paste and I got the same results, I opened it to check that all the component were fine and apparently I didn't see anything in bad shape, I cleaned it with spray and the problem remains, my dad studied electronics and he measured some components and he didn't see anything wrong, also I ran the Nvidia mods on it and the vram modules are ok according to this one, my power supply is a Thermaltake smartm850w, I've tested it with some other power supplies to check if that's the problem and no that's not the problem. Well I hope you guys can help me, thanks for reading me.