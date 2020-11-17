GTX 1070 Ti on 1700x vs 5600X - worth the upgrade?

Hi,



I currently run an AMD R7 1700x with a GTX 1070 Ti. I mainly play 1440p (Warzone and other shooters mainly) because my monitor is 3440x1440 and FHD therefore looks very bad. 2560x1440 looks "ok".



My question is: Would I see remarkable increase in FPS in 1440p by just upgrading the CPU to 5600X? In other words - is it worth the money? I cannot afford a better GFX currently.



Thanks.