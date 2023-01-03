GTX 1070 no display out on AM4 board?

I vaguely remember some problem with this a few years ago but I can't quite pull it out of the mush that is now my brain. I have a working GTX 1070, it works in my Z690 board and it also works in the Z170 board it came off of. I was attempting to get it to run in my X570/5600x machine and I get no display. Originally I had a red VGA led and then I remembered there was something with the DP, so I ran Nvidias DP firmware update. Now there is no errors indicated by the motherboard, it fully boots into Windows but there is no display signal.



I tried turning PCI-E 4.0 off in the bios, and I'm not using TPM. Anyone have an idea?