GTX 1070 no display out on AM4 board?

I vaguely remember some problem with this a few years ago but I can't quite pull it out of the mush that is now my brain. I have a working GTX 1070, it works in my Z690 board and it also works in the Z170 board it came off of. I was attempting to get it to run in my X570/5600x machine and I get no display. Originally I had a red VGA led and then I remembered there was something with the DP, so I ran Nvidias DP firmware update. Now there is no errors indicated by the motherboard, it fully boots into Windows but there is no display signal.

I tried turning PCI-E 4.0 off in the bios, and I'm not using TPM. Anyone have an idea?
 
Maybe the mobo doesn't like the card in UEFI mode? Try legacy mode if possible. Only thing that pops into my mind at the moment.
 
I just tried it, and it didn't make a difference. However after some research I found out HDMI should not be affected and indeed, HDMI works fine I just can't run the monitor at its full 165hz. Kinda weird the DP ports still don't work after updating the firmware which was supposed to be the fix.
 
