GTX 1060 finally dethroned as top GPU on steam!!! By the 1650...

L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
2,990
Could some tricks with Ampere Laptop versus non Ampere but in that top

19.65% 3050 or up versus 23.91% for under 3050 video card, getting close enough.

Would need to see RDNA 2 consoles vs previous one for sales of new AAA games
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top