GTX 1050 TI | Fans spinning, but no leds are on

I've had my 1050 ti for about 4 years, and I've had this issue once, about a month ago, and I somehow fixed it, and have no idea what I did, so I'm stuck.

So when I turn my computer on, my whole computer comes on, and gpu aswell, with leds and fans spinning for about 3 to 5 seconds, then the leds go off and nothing posts, the fans are still spinning and my computer is on, but no posts. I take the gpu out, and it posts no problem. I've tested the gpu with 2 separate systems, and the gpu does the same exact thing with both. I really hope my 1050 ti isn't dead, since I can't afford a new one, and my warranty is already void. Any advice on what to do?