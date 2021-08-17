GTX 1050 Ti extremely low memory resistance

I have I a PNY 1050 Ti I want to repair - no visible damage or shorts on any voltage rails beside VMem. The resistance to GND is 1.2 ohms - probably a short I thought. Then I hooked my power supply up at 0.9V and slowly increasing the current but the GPU got hot and all memory modules as well?! It was only 5W so if there was a short the faulty part should take around 90% of the energy, leaving nothing for the rest. I also don't know why the GPU is getting powered, since VCore didn't experience a rise in voltage up on powering the memory rail and Pascal does not use vMem on the GPU as far as I know.