GTFO (4 player co-op shooter)

Added to my Steam wishlist. Looks interesting, indeed. Thanks.
The gunplay and movement looks a bit low budget.
Other than that, interesting.
Hoping to see more- if it's better that hordes of zombies I'll be interested, and I like the horror aspect of it.
Any updates to this? Looking forward to this one. Please don't suck!
It looks good looks like a realistic Killing Floor or Fear due to the low lighting.
It looked good until a bunch of poorly-animated, generic-looking zombies popped up.
Game launches today. Dec. 9th
Early Access though
They ran an alpha back at the beginning of November. Early impressions are good, with people stating that it's challenging and rewarding. The difficulty requires you work together, though, so we'll see how that works with pick up groups.
It looks okay-ish, but I am just not into MP-only games these days.
Some pretty Epic audio in the game in the below video if I can find a group.
Heads up that there is no public matchmaking at the moment. You need to organize your own group in the early access release.
I watched some gameplay over the weekend with a quartet that had a good idea how to play... It looks tense and awesome! I hope they change up the threats a bit so it's not always just a few types of walkers...