GTA VI development seemingly confirmed by latest Rockstar tax return

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM.

  1. Jan 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,188
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Could be cool! Hopefully it is! Really enjoy GTA V Online

    "“As outlined by TaxWatch UK, Rockstar North filed for a significant increase in its claims for Video Games Tax Relief with HMRC in the UK for 2018/2019. The claims were approved on the basis that its ongoing project is registered as 'Culturally British'; a historic tax requisite that allows video game developers to seek large subsidies for high cost productions with cultural ties to the UK.”

    “Grand Theft Auto, of course, has its roots in British game development, and since Rockstar hasn't registered any of its other properties as "Culturally British", states TaxWatch UK, this latest claim for tax relief can thus be attributed to the "production of the next edition of GTA.""

    https://www.resetera.com/threads/gt...nfirmed-by-latest-rockstar-tax-return.165752/
     
    erek, Jan 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM
    erek, Jan 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM
    #1