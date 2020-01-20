GTA VI development seemingly confirmed by latest Rockstar tax return

Could be cool! Hopefully it is! Really enjoy GTA V Online "“As outlined by TaxWatch UK, Rockstar North filed for a significant increase in its claims for Video Games Tax Relief with HMRC in the UK for 2018/2019. The claims were approved on the basis that its ongoing project is registered as 'Culturally British'; a historic tax requisite that allows video game developers to seek large subsidies for high cost productions with cultural ties to the UK.” “Grand Theft Auto, of course, has its roots in British game development, and since Rockstar hasn't registered any of its other properties as "Culturally British", states TaxWatch UK, this latest claim for tax relief can thus be attributed to the "production of the next edition of GTA."" https://www.resetera.com/threads/gt...nfirmed-by-latest-rockstar-tax-return.165752/