GTA V 5 & RDR2 - can I run 2 copies (Epic & Steam) since both require Rockstar launcher?

U

usa all day

n00b
Joined
Apr 20, 2021
Messages
60
I finished the story for both GTA V 5 (Steam) & RDR2 (Epic) & want to keep my full game / saves intact.

I also want to buy GTA V 5 (Epic) & RDR2 (Steam) and replay each from the beginning + play online.

Both require Rockstar launcher, so will I need a new / separate Rockstar account & login to that before launching v2 of each game?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top