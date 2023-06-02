GTA V 5 & RDR2 - can I run 2 copies (Epic & Steam) since both require Rockstar launcher?

usa all day
n00b
- Joined
Apr 20, 2021
- Messages
- 60
I finished the story for both GTA V 5 (Steam) & RDR2 (Epic) & want to keep my full game / saves intact.
I also want to buy GTA V 5 (Epic) & RDR2 (Steam) and replay each from the beginning + play online.
Both require Rockstar launcher, so will I need a new / separate Rockstar account & login to that before launching v2 of each game?
