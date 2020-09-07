GTA V @ 1440P

I have a system with a regular 2080 (Your 2070 Super is very close to the vanilla 2080 in performance) and another with a regular 2070 and both running 1440p 144hz IPS freesync panels. Settings at max for both systems and both run the game smoothly without any major issues. I also have a third system with a 1070 using an identical monitor and it even runs GTA V at 1440p smoothly using semi high settings.



I suggest visiting the nvidia control panel and visiting g-sync and enabling g-sync compatible mode for your monitor if you haven't already then setting an FPS cap of 3 under your target framerate. Make sure your refresh rate is set correctly in GTA V. I've seen it sometimes revert to 60hz if you are using a higher refresh rate monitor.



If you are using a mods for it you should also disable them to test.