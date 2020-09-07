GTA V @ 1440P

So I picked up a EVGA RTX 2070 SUPER XC ULTRA cards to play GTA V in 1440P. So far, it's been very disappointing. I've turned all the settings down to normal and I still don't get smooth gameplay. My system specs are as such:
AMD Ryzen 2700
Asrock B450 Gaming K4 Fatality
32gbs 3200 DDR
512gbs Patriot Viper m.2 nvme (boot)
EVGA RTX 2070 SUPER XC ULTRA
Windows 10 Pro 64
Acer ED323QUR (monitor)
I thought the 2070 Super should handle 1440P in GTA V easily. Thoughts?
