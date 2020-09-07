GTA V @ 1440P

So I picked up a EVGA RTX 2070 SUPER XC ULTRA cards to play GTA V in 1440P. So far, it's been very disappointing. I've turned all the settings down to normal and I still don't get smooth gameplay. My system specs are as such:

AMD Ryzen 2700
Asrock B450 Gaming K4 Fatality
32gbs 3200 DDR
512gbs Patriot Viper m.2 nvme (boot)
EVGA RTX 2070 SUPER XC ULTRA
Windows 10 Pro 64
Acer ED323QUR (monitor)

I thought the 2070 Super should handle 1440P in GTA V easily. Thoughts?
 
I have a system with a regular 2080 (Your 2070 Super is very close to the vanilla 2080 in performance) and another with a regular 2070 and both running 1440p 144hz IPS freesync panels. Settings at max for both systems and both run the game smoothly without any major issues. I also have a third system with a 1070 using an identical monitor and it even runs GTA V at 1440p smoothly using semi high settings.

I suggest visiting the nvidia control panel and visiting g-sync and enabling g-sync compatible mode for your monitor if you haven't already then setting an FPS cap of 3 under your target framerate. Make sure your refresh rate is set correctly in GTA V. I've seen it sometimes revert to 60hz if you are using a higher refresh rate monitor.

If you are using a mods for it you should also disable them to test.
 
g-sync is greyed out. Let me check the specs for the monitor.
 
I did a quick google search on your monitor and acer website shows it as a freesync panel. Sometimes they have several models of the same monitor though with different specs. If yours does indeed have freesync make sure you are using a DisplayPort cable if you aren’t because gsync compatible doesn’t work over anything but DisplayPort from what I remember.
 
