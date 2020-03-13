GTA Online’s most powerful bike is on sale (and people are panicking)

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,544
Will a sky blanketed by Mk II oppressors ruin the Online experience entirely?
"The Oppressor is on sale for 30% off, which is certainly a nice discount, but not quite enough to allow everyone on the block to get their own bike. But any effort to make the Oppressor Mk II more attainable is viewed with hostility and fear by the GTA Online community, who have been collectively blown up thousands of times by mad lads on hoverbikes.
The GTA Online community has been sharing concerns through memes and jokes, as everyone anticipates the sky becoming thick with Oppressors."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/3/12/21176971/gta-online-oppressor-mk-2-sale-community-memes-power-creep
"The Oppressor is on sale for 30% off, which is certainly a nice discount, but not quite enough to allow everyone on the block to get their own bike. But any effort to make the Oppressor Mk II more attainable is viewed with hostility and fear by the GTA Online community, who have been collectively blown up thousands of times by mad lads on hoverbikes.
The GTA Online community has been sharing concerns through memes and jokes, as everyone anticipates the sky becoming thick with Oppressors."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/3/12/21176971/gta-online-oppressor-mk-2-sale-community-memes-power-creep