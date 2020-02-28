'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
This seems like a lot of fun! (going to start italicizing my quoted images also going forward to match the text quoting)
"While GTA Online has mostly trucked on without issue, Rockstar's previous Grand Theft Auto title hasn't fared as well. In January, the studio pulled GTA4 from Steam after an issue with Microsoft's defunct Games for Windows Live service meant Rockstar couldn't issue any new keys for the game. GTA4 will make its way back to Steam (and other digital stores) next month, but when it does, it won't have multiplayer anymore. Thankfully, there's little reason to miss GTA4's multiplayer with just how much Rockstar continues to support GTA Online.
"
https://www.engadget.com/2020/02/27/gta-online-open-wheel-races-rockstar/
