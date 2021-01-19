GTA 6 Could Gain This Next-Gen (AI) Intelligent NPC Technology From Rockstar

erek
- Dec 19, 2005
- 7,701
"A newly discovered patent by Take-Two Interactive hints that Grand Theft Auto VI will have smarter non-playable characters (NPCs), which has our minds swirling with possibilities. Rather than following programmed directives, NPCs that leverage advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities could potentially feel like more life-like, in the decisions they make in the game."
https://hothardware.com/news/gta-6-next-gen-npc-technology-rockstar
