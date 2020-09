My monitor has gsync. If I buy a 3080 and play games at 1440p and the video card pushes more fps then my monitors refresh rate which is 144hertz, what do I need to do? Does gsync fix this? Do I need to enable vsync? I'll get tearing if my fps goes above 144 right? Should I cap my fps at 142? Keep vsync off? How should this work? What settings should I use?



Thanks!