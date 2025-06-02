GSkill DDR5-6000 Face Off: CL26 2x32GB Hynix A-Die vs CL28 2x64GB Hynix M-Die?

Money is not an issue, I just want the best speed/capacity/overclock dual channel RAM kit that I can purchase for under $500. I will be running an AMD 9950X3D CPU (purchased last month at Microcenter) on an ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero BTF motherboard, which is not on the market yet, it’s an upcoming rear connector version of the previous ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero (with the improved hopefully non damaging quick release PCIe slots).



It’s a slick looking board with a bunch of the features that I usually like, and I really want to try a rear connector motherboard for cable aesthetics. Its only flaw is that it only has one full sized PCIe 5.0 slot, but after careful examination of all current and upcoming motherboards, it’s the one I want the most, and I don’t have any plans for another PCIe item anyway, and with limited available PCIe 5.0 lanes in any case, I’d rather do more M.2 SSD storage anyway. I would have otherwise bought the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme, but I’d rather go with the smaller ATX and rear connectors for a tidy smaller mid-tower gaming PC. Plus the Extreme is a bit overkill, most cases are geared for ATX, the upgrades are not useful for the extra money spent, for me, and it’s not as good looking in my humble opinion. And it has an LCD screen that for one is not an OLED, and two, could fail like the MSI X870E Godlike ones that apparently are failing. Nowadays, there are a lot of options to add screens to a PC build, I don’t need to have them tied to my main board. Backup motherboard choices might be the MSI MEG X870E Ace, or MSI’s Project Zero rear connector motherboards.



However, back to RAM: Which do I go for?

01. GSkill Trident RGB (Black) F5-6000J2636H32GX2-TZ5NR ​

this kit is sold for $425 on Newegg:



https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb-ddr5-6000/p/N82E16820374701?Item=N82E16820374701&SoldByNewegg=1 This is a 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 6000 dual channel RAM kit with CL26 (26-36-36-96) at 1.45V,

02. GSkill Trident RGB (Black) F5-6000J2836F48GX2-TZ5NR

This is a 96GB (2x48GB) DDR5 6000 dual channel RAM kit with CL28 (28-36-36-96) at 1.35V, this kit is sold for $425 on Newegg:

I want to do heavy Adobe Creative Cloud work, 4K video editing for a podcast, learn some 3D animation as a hobby, and to game my little heart out. I narrowed my ram choices down to these two dual channel RAM kits:Notes:Questions: Are they both dual rank, and which is the best one to go for? Is 1.35V for the 2 x 48GB kit better than running 1.45V for the 2 x 32GB kit (which seems somewhat high voltage to me, or are they both low?)Sadly, this one is sold out, with no solid indication that it will ever come back in stock:I tend to err on the side of overkill with PC parts. Additionally, I want to purchase my RAM kit now, there is no telling if these RAM kits will always be here for me, or if there will be anything better at that time. Or what will be in stock for a reasonable price. In my experience, sometimes the good RAM that you wanted, and was keeping an eye on, sometimes they just sell out for good. And then you have to settle. And or if stock is gone at the time of building, and tariffs are high, ETC. If I buy now, I can minimize regrets, and I can always resell and upgrade later, or repurpose for a 2nd PC.Thanks in advance for any help offered. I likely just want the best timings for a 1 to 1 on the infinity fabric, and or whatever is best for the infinity fabric, not an overclock for sheer bragging rights that runs hotter than Zendaya.