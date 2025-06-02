  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
GSkill DDR5-6000 Face Off: CL26 2x32GB Hynix A-Die vs CL28 2x64GB Hynix M-Die?

I want to do heavy Adobe Creative Cloud work, 4K video editing for a podcast, learn some 3D animation as a hobby, and to game my little heart out. I narrowed my ram choices down to these two dual channel RAM kits:

Notes: Money is not an issue, I just want the best speed/capacity/overclock dual channel RAM kit that I can purchase for under $500. I will be running an AMD 9950X3D CPU (purchased last month at Microcenter) on an ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero BTF motherboard, which is not on the market yet, it’s an upcoming rear connector version of the previous ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero (with the improved hopefully non damaging quick release PCIe slots).

It’s a slick looking board with a bunch of the features that I usually like, and I really want to try a rear connector motherboard for cable aesthetics. Its only flaw is that it only has one full sized PCIe 5.0 slot, but after careful examination of all current and upcoming motherboards, it’s the one I want the most, and I don’t have any plans for another PCIe item anyway, and with limited available PCIe 5.0 lanes in any case, I’d rather do more M.2 SSD storage anyway. I would have otherwise bought the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme, but I’d rather go with the smaller ATX and rear connectors for a tidy smaller mid-tower gaming PC. Plus the Extreme is a bit overkill, most cases are geared for ATX, the upgrades are not useful for the extra money spent, for me, and it’s not as good looking in my humble opinion. And it has an LCD screen that for one is not an OLED, and two, could fail like the MSI X870E Godlike ones that apparently are failing. Nowadays, there are a lot of options to add screens to a PC build, I don’t need to have them tied to my main board. Backup motherboard choices might be the MSI MEG X870E Ace, or MSI’s Project Zero rear connector motherboards.

However, back to RAM: Which do I go for?

01. GSkill Trident RGB (Black) F5-6000J2636H32GX2-TZ5NR

This is a 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 6000 dual channel RAM kit with CL26 (26-36-36-96) at 1.45V, this kit is sold for $425 on Newegg:

https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-64gb-ddr5-6000/p/N82E16820374701?Item=N82E16820374701&SoldByNewegg=1

02. GSkill Trident RGB (Black) F5-6000J2836F48GX2-TZ5NR

This is a 96GB (2x48GB) DDR5 6000 dual channel RAM kit with CL28 (28-36-36-96) at 1.35V, this kit is sold for $425 on Newegg:

https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-96gb-ddr5-6000/p/N82E16820374686?Item=N82E16820374686&SoldByNewegg=1

Questions: Are they both dual rank, and which is the best one to go for? Is 1.35V for the 2 x 48GB kit better than running 1.45V for the 2 x 32GB kit (which seems somewhat high voltage to me, or are they both low?)

Sadly, this one is sold out, with no solid indication that it will ever come back in stock:

https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-96gb-ddr5-6000/p/N82E16820374758?Item=N82E16820374758&SoldByNewegg=1

I tend to err on the side of overkill with PC parts. Additionally, I want to purchase my RAM kit now, there is no telling if these RAM kits will always be here for me, or if there will be anything better at that time. Or what will be in stock for a reasonable price. In my experience, sometimes the good RAM that you wanted, and was keeping an eye on, sometimes they just sell out for good. And then you have to settle. And or if stock is gone at the time of building, and tariffs are high, ETC. If I buy now, I can minimize regrets, and I can always resell and upgrade later, or repurpose for a 2nd PC.

Thanks in advance for any help offered. I likely just want the best timings for a 1 to 1 on the infinity fabric, and or whatever is best for the infinity fabric, not an overclock for sheer bragging rights that runs hotter than Zendaya.
 
I am not the best positioned to answer this but my limited experience with ram and AMD has been, yes you will score a point here or there but for real tasks whether productivity or gaming, nothing will happen. Whether it is CL26 or CL28.
 
I am not the best positioned to answer this but my limited experience with ram and AMD has been, yes you will score a point here or there but for real tasks whether productivity or gaming, nothing will happen. Whether it is CL26 or CL28.
We like the 9950x3d for all the above and with ddr5 6400 mt/s with cl28, take your pick between 32 and 48GB dimms. The 7000d makes the front connectors on the board easy to cleanly rig up with 90 degree ends anyway and it can be bought right now and not whenever that other one comes out.
 
Would agree with the above that the first kit will probably get you noticeable gains in benchmarks but hardly anything noticeable in day to day use, even high data transfer situations.
The larger total ram amount will probably be better in the longer term for your usage.
 
As someone currently obsessing about a similar topic I can safely say that ive tested all sorts of frequencies/latencies and generally speaking nothing is noticeably faster than the baseline 6000/CL30. Though you can see several % difference in synthetic benchmarks, im pretty sure that no matter how tight your timings or high the frequency, 6K/CL30 is within 10% of the best possible result you could expect with the best memory in the world, further tuning is mostly just for fun as a hobby rather than an expectation of more performance.

With that said I would probably pick the 1.35v kit over the 1.45v, ive heard that running VDDIO voltage > 1.4v can cause degradation, and most motherboards tie those 3 RAM voltages together. So if your DRAM voltage defaults to 1.45 the board will probably set VDDIO and that other one to 1.45 as well. This can be changed manually, but thats an additional consideration to make and you might prefer to have something that works fine straight out of the box.
 
As someone currently obsessing about a similar topic I can safely say that ive tested all sorts of frequencies/latencies and generally speaking nothing is noticeably faster than the baseline 6000/CL30. Though you can see several % difference in synthetic benchmarks, im pretty sure that no matter how tight your timings or high the frequency, 6K/CL30 is within 10% of the best possible result you could expect with the best memory in the world, further tuning is mostly just for fun as a hobby rather than an expectation of more performance.

With that said I would probably pick the 1.35v kit over the 1.45v, ive heard that running VDDIO voltage > 1.4v can cause degradation, and most motherboards tie those 3 RAM voltages together. So if your DRAM voltage defaults to 1.45 the board will probably set VDDIO and that other one to 1.45 as well. This can be changed manually, but thats an additional consideration to make and you might prefer to have something that works fine straight out of the box.
Fully agree. Waste of money unless you are chasing leaderboards.
 
What you should do is buy a normal 2x32 6000CL30 kit for $129 and then take the rest of your cash and light it on fire as a sacrifice to the pagan gods so you'll have a better chance of gaining 0.0097% more performance.
 
What you should do is buy a normal 2x32 6000CL30 kit for $129 and then take the rest of your cash and light it on fire as a sacrifice to the pagan gods so you'll have a better chance of gaining 0.0097% more performance.
:ROFLMAO:
 
What you should do is buy a normal 2x32 6000CL30 kit for $129 and then take the rest of your cash and light it on fire as a sacrifice to the pagan gods so you'll have a better chance of gaining 0.0097% more performance.
Link to 2x32 6000CL30 kit for $129? Seriously, did the prices just almost double since the beginning of July? I just bought a 9950X3D and have an MSI MPG X870E Edge board on the way. I'm trying to figure out the best bang for buck RAM with AMD EXPO that is on the QVL to buy (64 GB (2x32) DDR5 CL30). The best deal I can find is G.Skill Flare X5 Series for $194.99 Amazon link for Flare X5. There is also what appears to be the exact same RAM with a larger heatsink for $10 more. Amazon link for Z5 Neo. I'm water cooling, so I'm not worried about heatsinks getting in the way at the moment, but I prefer the smaller Flare X5 heatsinks. However, do I need the larger heatsinks or not considering that G.Skill heatsinks are apparently kind of crappy overall. Some people say that TEAMGROUP RAM and Kingston have better heatsinks, but the only ones of those I can find on QVL are the Kingston Fury's and they don't advertise EXPO. They are also closer to $250.
 
