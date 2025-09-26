GSkill 3600mhz DDR4 memory can no longer reach 3600mhz?

When I built my machine it had a Ryzen 5 5600 and Asus Tuf B550-PRO mobo and a Gskill 3600mhz (2x16gb sticks) kit. I had set it for 3600mhz using the default DOCP profile in Bios and turned on resizable bar everything else default. It worked fine at 3600mhz for a year or so and fast forward today, it no longer works at that speed anymore.

Every time I have it on DOCP it won't boot, however disabling DOCP or setting DOCP to ON and pulling the speed down to 3533mhz works just fine after an OCCT test. I have the lastest stable Bios on the Asus website. What gives? shouldn't it operate at the full rated speed? or do I have a faulty memory kit? It doesn't seem like the kit has any bad sectors.



Do I need to modify any voltages in Bios? I find it strange that it did work fine for a very long time, and just decided one day to stop working at these rated speeds.



DRAM Voltage 1.35V

VDDCR CPU Voltage Auto

VDDCR SOC Voltage Auto



For some reason the DOCP Profile says DDR4-3603 18-22-22-42-1.35

no idea where the extra 3mhz came from



Any insight into this strange behavior is appreciated. Thanks.



