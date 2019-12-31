GSkill 128GB (16GBx8) is it the same as 64GB (16GBx4) x 2 ?

I can't buy anywhere Gskill 128GB (16GBx8) kits but I can buy 64GB (16GBx4) kits. WIll it be the same if I buy two 64GB kits with the same name as 128GB ones ? Example: F4-3200C14Q2-128GTZR https://www.gskill.com/product/165/166/1536561087/F4-3200C14Q-64GTZRTrident-Z-RGBDDR4-3200MHz-CL14-14-14-34-1.35V64GB-(4x16GB) is it the same as 2x F4-3200C14Q-64GTZR https://www.gskill.com/product/165/...DR4-3200MHz-CL14-14-14-34-1.35V128GB-(8x16GB) Or better to hunt for 128GB kits as they are somehow tested to work better together?