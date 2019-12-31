GSkill 128GB (16GBx8) is it the same as 64GB (16GBx4) x 2 ?

Discussion in 'Memory' started by lukx, Nov 29, 2019.

  1. Nov 29, 2019 #1
    lukx

    lukx Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    352
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2003
    I can't buy anywhere Gskill 128GB (16GBx8) kits but I can buy 64GB (16GBx4) kits. WIll it be the same if I buy two 64GB kits with the same name as 128GB ones ?
    Example:
    F4-3200C14Q2-128GTZR https://www.gskill.com/product/165/166/1536561087/F4-3200C14Q-64GTZRTrident-Z-RGBDDR4-3200MHz-CL14-14-14-34-1.35V64GB-(4x16GB)

    is it the same as

    2x     F4-3200C14Q-64GTZR https://www.gskill.com/product/165/...DR4-3200MHz-CL14-14-14-34-1.35V128GB-(8x16GB)

    Or better to hunt for 128GB kits as they are somehow tested to work better together?
     
    lukx, Nov 29, 2019
    lukx, Nov 29, 2019
    #1
  2. Nov 29, 2019 #2
    753951

    753951 [H]Lite

    Messages:
    69
    Joined:
    Oct 23, 2006
    This.
     
    753951, Nov 29, 2019
    753951, Nov 29, 2019
    #2
  3. Nov 30, 2019 #3
    hititnquitit

    hititnquitit Gawd

    Messages:
    567
    Joined:
    Apr 16, 2018
    They will run the same with either option. Just get whats available to you. They have a lifetime warranty and gskill cs is top notch if you ever need to use it.
     
    hititnquitit, Nov 30, 2019
    hititnquitit, Nov 30, 2019
    #3
  4. Dec 31, 2019 at 5:35 PM #4
    empirebuilder1

    empirebuilder1 n00b

    Messages:
    10
    Joined:
    Dec 8, 2019
    Technically binned kits are supposed to be all-identical memory chips so that they behave the same when overclocked and such.

    However, I've personally mix-and-matched a ton of memory sticks, and overclocked quite a few of them too, without any fuss. Making sure they're all matched isn't as big of a deal as it might have been back in the DDR/DDR2 days.
     
    empirebuilder1, Dec 31, 2019 at 5:35 PM
    empirebuilder1, Dec 31, 2019 at 5:35 PM
    #4