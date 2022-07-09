Grifthorse operation

S

Shaharhada

n00b
Joined
May 23, 2021
Messages
12
Hi, I am not English native.
Can you explain to me the paragraph:
Additionally, they avoid hardcoding their command-and-control server URLs and reuse domains to avoid blocklisting of strings. They also serve payloads depending on the users' IP address origin.

1.What is to avoid hardcoding the command-and-control server URLs and domain?
2.What is to avoid blocklisting of strings?
3.And what is to serve payloads?

From the source: https://www.cpomagazine.com/cyber-s...illion-devices-stealing-hundreds-of-millions/
 
