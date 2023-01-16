Gridcoin now paying out for Folding@home contributions

For those that already have a CPID due to running BOINC

Find your CPID. If you don't know it, go to the Gridcoin wallet under hamburger menu > settings > researcher wizard > projects. Or if you didn't have the Gridcoin wallet set up yet, you could go to the BOINC project you support and it will be under your account info. Download the Folding@home client from foldingathome.org and start installation When prompted, create a username with the format: friendlyname_GRC_CPID Friendlyname can be any name you want GRC must remain in the middle and be capitalized CPID should be your CPID Not required but helps promote [H]: enter team # 33 Setting up a passkey is optional but strongly suggested as you will get more F@H credit which means more GRC

For those that have never set up BOINC