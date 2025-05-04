  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Green led no display coming with new system :(

C

CursedChico

n00b
Joined
Feb 15, 2025
Messages
6
psu: MSI MPG A550BN ATX PC
motherboard: MSI PRO B760M-P DDR4
cpu: Intel Core i5-13400F 2.5 GHz
this 3 is new.


RAM: 32 GB Ballistix RAM (2x16GB)
Storage: 2 SSDs but not installed
GPU: (I forgot the model but sahppire.)
monitor:gamepower

i also took one ram out but same.

At computer shop, i could see it was working in display mode. So, can it be about monitor or i broke something while i was bringing to home? he could not i think also use from hdmi.


I just installed parts and now at first, white then red-black as i remember because fast, then system stops everyting and reboots and then white, yellow and green lights come and wait. i did not install ssd yet, to see first display. No display comes.

I have gamepower monitor. i tried both display and hdmi but still no incoming. Monitor waits at sleeping mode. Monitor works normally , i use it in my laptop.

I tried cmos reset. taking out battery, then take out power cable of cpu 4 pin. Than waiting 15 mian and pushing power button. Also after first time, it does not do again whilte-black-red, it does only white yellow green thing or yellow-white-green and no display.

What should i try more? another monitor? hard to find for me. i have laptop but i cant project to that i t hink.

i use cable of psu from box.
 
Take out the video and all but one stick of ram, then see if the power light comes on. If it doesn't, try a different stick of ram. Do you have a spare video card to test it with?
 
Axman said:
Take out the video and all but one stick of ram, then see if the power light comes on. If it doesn't, try a different stick of ram. Do you have a spare video card to test it with?
NO i dont have another video card. But green means no boot device but i cant see any video on display.
 
