Green led no display coming with new system :(

psu: MSI MPG A550BN ATX PCmotherboard: MSI PRO B760M-P DDR4cpu: Intel Core i5-13400F 2.5 GHz this 3 is new.: 32 GB Ballistix RAM (2x16GB): 2 SSDs but not installed: (I forgot the model but sahppire.)gamepoweri also took one ram out but same.At computer shop, i could see it was working in display mode. So, can it be about monitor or i broke something while i was bringing to home? he could not i think also use from hdmi.I just installed parts and now at first, white then red-black as i remember because fast, then system stops everyting and reboots and then white, yellow and green lights come and wait. i did not install ssd yet, to see first display. No display comes.I have gamepower monitor. i tried both display and hdmi but still no incoming. Monitor waits at sleeping mode. Monitor works normally , i use it in my laptop.I tried cmos reset. taking out battery, then take out power cable of cpu 4 pin. Than waiting 15 mian and pushing power button. Also after first time, it does not do again whilte-black-red, it does only white yellow green thing or yellow-white-green and no display.What should i try more? another monitor? hard to find for me. i have laptop but i cant project to that i t hink.i use cable of psu from box.