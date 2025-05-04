Green led no display coming with new system :(

CursedChico
n00b
Joined
Feb 15, 2025
- Messages
- 6
psu: MSI MPG A550BN ATX PC
motherboard: MSI PRO B760M-P DDR4
cpu: Intel Core i5-13400F 2.5 GHz
this 3 is new.
RAM: 32 GB Ballistix RAM (2x16GB)
Storage: 2 SSDs but not installed
GPU: (I forgot the model but sahppire.)
monitor:gamepower
i also took one ram out but same.
At computer shop, i could see it was working in display mode. So, can it be about monitor or i broke something while i was bringing to home? he could not i think also use from hdmi.
I just installed parts and now at first, white then red-black as i remember because fast, then system stops everyting and reboots and then white, yellow and green lights come and wait. i did not install ssd yet, to see first display. No display comes.
I have gamepower monitor. i tried both display and hdmi but still no incoming. Monitor waits at sleeping mode. Monitor works normally , i use it in my laptop.
I tried cmos reset. taking out battery, then take out power cable of cpu 4 pin. Than waiting 15 mian and pushing power button. Also after first time, it does not do again whilte-black-red, it does only white yellow green thing or yellow-white-green and no display.
What should i try more? another monitor? hard to find for me. i have laptop but i cant project to that i t hink.
i use cable of psu from box.
