Today, publisher Nacon and developer Spiders announced GreedFall 2, a sequel to the action RPG released in 2019...the game is targeting a 2023 launch on PC and consoles



GreedFall 2 will be a prequel set three years before the events of the original...players will be taking the mantle of a Teer Fradee native uprooted from the island and taken by force to the continent of Gacane, when the old world is ravaged by wars and the Malichor plague...the main character will have to use diplomacy, cunning, or combat, as well as help from allies, to end one man's delusions of conquest and regain freedom...



