Greatest games of al time, worth playing now!

funkydmunky
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2008
- Messages
- 2,854
Checked it over and hope this is the best place to post this.
I am planning to assemble a gaming collection in the likes of LauchBox, CoinOPS or a Pi version on RetroPie or Bonocera or sorts. My goal is to stream line the games list with the following criteria:
1. Not an arcade port. List will include the actual arcade port so never a need to include an inferior copy-cat.
2. Shitty yet famous games that marked an era should be included. Eg. ET Atari 2600. Good game? No. But iconic and a must include. This would also include VCS Pac-Man etc..
3. Not every system needs to be included. Throw in an argument for your fav but I see too many collections with Game & Watch for example. Yes awesome for being thorough but NO! I would love every system but is there a defining game for that system worth playing today? (Exception: see #2)
4. Games that defined a system and do not fall into the above as well as being great to play.
5. Arcade is to have its own list like every console. Consoles are not allowed to have arcade titles unless a good argument is given.
Simple list and I am willing to adjust it if anyone has points to perfect. (Eg. should hand-held even be included?)
So throw your votes in please. Descriptions and reasons are welcomed. Consoles, Arcade, and all of the 8-16 bit computers are welcomed. Obviously this is retro so PC we can skip.
Hope for some feedback [H] crew. Enlighten me on your must haves and have good memories doing so
To reply. Name the system: then list the games. Fell free to add a your own commentary as you feel fit. Educate us all with your picks. Every insight is a gem!
I am planning to assemble a gaming collection in the likes of LauchBox, CoinOPS or a Pi version on RetroPie or Bonocera or sorts. My goal is to stream line the games list with the following criteria:
1. Not an arcade port. List will include the actual arcade port so never a need to include an inferior copy-cat.
2. Shitty yet famous games that marked an era should be included. Eg. ET Atari 2600. Good game? No. But iconic and a must include. This would also include VCS Pac-Man etc..
3. Not every system needs to be included. Throw in an argument for your fav but I see too many collections with Game & Watch for example. Yes awesome for being thorough but NO! I would love every system but is there a defining game for that system worth playing today? (Exception: see #2)
4. Games that defined a system and do not fall into the above as well as being great to play.
5. Arcade is to have its own list like every console. Consoles are not allowed to have arcade titles unless a good argument is given.
Simple list and I am willing to adjust it if anyone has points to perfect. (Eg. should hand-held even be included?)
So throw your votes in please. Descriptions and reasons are welcomed. Consoles, Arcade, and all of the 8-16 bit computers are welcomed. Obviously this is retro so PC we can skip.
Hope for some feedback [H] crew. Enlighten me on your must haves and have good memories doing so
To reply. Name the system: then list the games. Fell free to add a your own commentary as you feel fit. Educate us all with your picks. Every insight is a gem!