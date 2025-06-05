"Great Sound" Options for PC in 2025?

sk3tch said:



https://us.creative.com/p/sound-blaster/sound-blasterx-ae-5-plus



I had a ZxR back in the day - so is the AE-5 the new hotness? EDIT: lol dude that thing is like 6 years old.



I just read that a USB DAC is the superior option now...so wasn't sure about sound cards. Oh wow didn't even know sound cards were still a thing!
I had a ZxR back in the day - so is the AE-5 the new hotness? EDIT: lol dude that thing is like 6 years old.
I just read that a USB DAC is the superior option now...so wasn't sure about sound cards.

I think that there are three main aspects to consider:1. Sound quality (What the hardware in the DAC/Sound Card is capable of).2. Processing (Stuff like being able to downmix a 5.1 or 7.1 source into 2-channel while retaining the positional audio information when using regular headphones).3. Isolation (Protection from external sources of electrical noise / distortion).Sound Cards are not inherently bad. Many high-end sound cards can rival a good "external DAC" in terms of the hardware onboard. A Soundcard is basically an "Internal DAC". Sound Cards also almost always offer better processing than what you find on most "external DACs". Most "external DACs" that connect via USB simply present you with a barebones audio interface with zero processing or downmixing ability aside from what Windows itself can do (which granted, is decent now). The one area where a Sound Card can be hit or miss is Isolation. The inside of a PC is an inherently electrically noisy environment, and that(but doesn't always) translate into audible distortion. That is something that would have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. This is the #1 advantage of an "external DAC". Not that it has superior hardware compared to a high-end soundcard (most don't), but simply the fact that the digital to analog conversion is occurring away from external sources of interference.I was using my X-Fi Titanium HD in my main computer for a long time, but the inside of my main PC is a very busy place now and I was getting audible distortion. I moved that same soundcard to a separate PC which is very minimalist, a dedicated PC for my music stereo system. Unlike my gaming PC, this PC just uses integrated video, and has no other major components located near the sound card. I get no noticeable noise while using my X-Fi Titanium HD incomputer, so I'm still able to take advantage of it's DAC, which is still very good even by current standards.Meanwhile, I didn't want to completely switch to using an external DAC on my main PC because I really loved the processing I could get with the X-Fi. The CMSS-3D algorithm that downmixes 7.1 to 2-channel for headphone usage is still, IMO, one of the best implementations out there. So I bought a regular X-Fi Titanium (not the "HD" version), AND an external DAC. Instead of connecting the external DAC to my computer via USB, I still use the X-Fi Titanium, and then run Optical Digital (TOSLINK) from the Sound Card to the External DAC. This gives me all of the benefits of the sound card AND all the benefits of the external DAC. Using the optical connection between my computer and my DAC actually gives me even better isolation than using USB, since electrical interference literally cannot travel over an optical cable, while it still can over USB.As far as age? It doesn't matter that the X-Fi Titanium was first released in 2008. It still works great with the latest version of Windows 11. Audio doesn't have the same short useful life that most other computer components have. Many headphones, such as many popular Beyerdynamic and Sennheiser models, trace their origins all the way back to the 1980's yet are still considered great headphones even today. Many of the components in my music stereo date back to the 1970's.