"Great Sound" Options for PC in 2025?

sk3tch

Sep 5, 2008
4,153
Been hearing DAC is the way (like iFi Zen v2) but also people praising stuff like Roland's Bridge Cast line is the way to go - obviously no one is popping a Sound Blaster in. What do you guys use for the best audio experience on PC? My use case is the best audio for Fortnite so positional is valuable not incredible top notch fidelity for $1k cans. Not a streamer or anything but I do sometimes share video clips of games on YouTube.

Have a pair of Senns but nothing super fancy.
 
gpu to an avr is what i use and atmos/dtsx has given me the best positional sound ive heard through speakers. i dont use headphones...
 
Oh that is a good idea. Probably out of my budget but that would be the play. Receiver does all the work and you just connect whatever you want to it!
 
Are talking about sound cards? If you are I'm absolutely popping sound blasters in all my rigs. Love the AE-5 & ZxR cards they are beasts. My PC room shakes like it's an earthquake lol
For headphones I'm very happy with the Logitech G Pro X version 2. Sound quality and mic quality is for a gamer like me. It also keeps the outside sound out pretty well..
 
Oh wow didn't even know sound cards were still a thing!

https://us.creative.com/p/sound-blaster/sound-blasterx-ae-5-plus

I had a ZxR back in the day - so is the AE-5 the new hotness? EDIT: lol dude that thing is like 6 years old.

I just read that a USB DAC is the superior option now...so wasn't sure about sound cards.
 
it is s a more convenient option in some ways (for non PC use at the same time, same for a receiver) and depending on the sound card external connector to place where you want on a desk, there is some claim about less exposed to the noisy electromagnetic environment that is the inside of a pc case but I am not sure if that is true.
 
Yeah seems PCIe cards are all older these days.

Maybe I'll try out the iFi Zen v2.

EDIT: just ordered a Sound Blaster G8 - https://us.creative.com/p/sound-blaster/sound-blaster-g8
 
You're saying older like it's a bad thing? lol AE-5 is so good on my headphones or digital 5.1 which is prolly over 10 years old and still amazing. I just prefer the audio device be inside the PC. I don't want any additional clutter on the desk or around it. :)
 
I think that there are three main aspects to consider:

1. Sound quality (What the hardware in the DAC/Sound Card is capable of).
2. Processing (Stuff like being able to downmix a 5.1 or 7.1 source into 2-channel while retaining the positional audio information when using regular headphones).
3. Isolation (Protection from external sources of electrical noise / distortion).

Sound Cards are not inherently bad. Many high-end sound cards can rival a good "external DAC" in terms of the hardware onboard. A Soundcard is basically an "Internal DAC". Sound Cards also almost always offer better processing than what you find on most "external DACs". Most "external DACs" that connect via USB simply present you with a barebones audio interface with zero processing or downmixing ability aside from what Windows itself can do (which granted, is decent now). The one area where a Sound Card can be hit or miss is Isolation. The inside of a PC is an inherently electrically noisy environment, and that can (but doesn't always) translate into audible distortion. That is something that would have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. This is the #1 advantage of an "external DAC". Not that it has superior hardware compared to a high-end soundcard (most don't), but simply the fact that the digital to analog conversion is occurring away from external sources of interference.

I was using my X-Fi Titanium HD in my main computer for a long time, but the inside of my main PC is a very busy place now and I was getting audible distortion. I moved that same soundcard to a separate PC which is very minimalist, a dedicated PC for my music stereo system. Unlike my gaming PC, this PC just uses integrated video, and has no other major components located near the sound card. I get no noticeable noise while using my X-Fi Titanium HD in that computer, so I'm still able to take advantage of it's DAC, which is still very good even by current standards.

Meanwhile, I didn't want to completely switch to using an external DAC on my main PC because I really loved the processing I could get with the X-Fi. The CMSS-3D algorithm that downmixes 7.1 to 2-channel for headphone usage is still, IMO, one of the best implementations out there. So I bought a regular X-Fi Titanium (not the "HD" version), AND an external DAC. Instead of connecting the external DAC to my computer via USB, I still use the X-Fi Titanium, and then run Optical Digital (TOSLINK) from the Sound Card to the External DAC. This gives me all of the benefits of the sound card AND all the benefits of the external DAC. Using the optical connection between my computer and my DAC actually gives me even better isolation than using USB, since electrical interference literally cannot travel over an optical cable, while it still can over USB.

As far as age? It doesn't matter that the X-Fi Titanium was first released in 2008. It still works great with the latest version of Windows 11. Audio doesn't have the same short useful life that most other computer components have. Many headphones, such as many popular Beyerdynamic and Sennheiser models, trace their origins all the way back to the 1980's yet are still considered great headphones even today. Many of the components in my music stereo date back to the 1970's.
 
If you get powered monitors that have their own built in DAC, do not buy a separate DAC or else you will be messing up the audio quality. Use the DAC built into the monitors you are using. I have the sevens from klipsch and was going to buy a DAC then realized the DAC built into my speakers is really good. I do not need a digital signal going into a digital signal then analog. I just keep it from source to digital to analog out. Much cleaner sound.

I personally do not want my audio device inside my pc. There is enough EMI in the air to cause shit let alone inside a box of electronics. I am DAC guy all the way. External is better for my ears. Audio is such a subjective topic. Someone could like the sound of logitech speakers from the 90s that cost 3$ vs a 3 thousand dollar audio rig. It doesn't matter what people say, buy what sounds good to you. Not what 18 year Johnny from youtube reivews tells you what is good. His ears are not YOUR ears. Do good by you.
 
Audio card? I wouldn't think it would be any better than what they use onboard. But what I use is a Digiram Dante card with a Focurite Rednet X2p. But I use it for remote music collaborations, personal recordings, simple gaming, and enjoying music and I'm going to make some youtube videos with it once I've written enough episodes so I can release one every 2-3 days for a year. But USB anything sucks and so does sound cards and even the ones they try to sell to the musicians are not that good either.
 
Haha damn that thing is like $1k
 
$1200 for the interface, and another $1200 for the Digiram card. But a win PC user could get away with just the focusrite and Dante virtual sound card and a two port ethernet card. I have that card so I can patch to and from my Antelope Audio Galaxy 32 in studio/band practice room to the office/tracking/mixing room. Which I paid $3500 for.

But since you just need a simple line in/out Those are around like $450-500. And of course there are active speakers and amps that have dante inputs.
 
Damn dude. When my boy band takes off I will give you a ring for some studio time.
 
Run an AE-5 on my pc connected to a schiit magni to my dt880 headphones mainly as a clean switch between those and connection to my mackie speakers. Not the most elaborate setup but decently budget friendly and I am personally happy with it. Good balance of space, cost, and sound.

Thing with sound is it is all subjective so mainly go after what you don't like about how it sounds to you currently and improve on that. Not everything that costs more will be a perceivable upgrade. Sometimes even downgrading to something can sound better to a person.
 
That schitt magni is a cool but is it necessary? I mean I don't think it is. It sounds crystal clear to me. Why did you add a DAC in between? Any percievable difference the average hardcore gamers would notice? Lol. Is it worth the price of adding it?
 
I had an iFi Black label DAC for about three years. Had to return it due to one of the headphone sockets being a bit dodgy. They sorted it just fine. Then about two years later it just started going out of sync and dropping in and out USB connection wise. I pulled it out and just used the IMG Stageline audio interface I use with my Behringr mic. It works fine. I wish more audio interfaces would put the XLR sockets on the back.

Bought some different DACS for the other halfs laptop (Topping and HIBY) and they also played up after a while...so I slapped in this £5 USB sound dongle from Amazon...and thats worked perfectly ever since.
 
I have a SMSL M20 going to a APOS Gremlin tube headphone amp. I also have an Xduoo MH-02 tube DAC and a FIIO BTR 17 for phone audio on the go. They all push my Grado 325Xs really well. They all sound really good just different. Stereo is fine for me when I game.
 
The magni isn't a dac it is an amp. I had it previously so it wasn't something I purchased for this setup. Honestly it is more of a convenience than an audio upgrade. I have its unaltered audio out going to my speakers, so when I plug headphones in, it switches that output off and the headphone output on for a seamless switch. Volume knob right at my desk was nice too. Sorry for the late response, somehow i never got notified about this.
 
I think 2.1 sound is now a thing in pc audio and gaming instead of 5.1 or 7.1 systems like back in 2010s. It's cleaner, less clutter and does a good job.
 
Lol what? For any surrounding sound or directional sound needed for immersion or competitive gaming 2.1 is lacking. 5.1 at least is a minimum me.
 
Well, the Sound Blaster G8 is here and I have been using it for a week or so. Not bad...just not super impressive, either. I guess I have had pretty good onboard audio in the past (X670E Taichi) so perhaps that is it. Still 50/50 on whether I will keep it or not. Not cheap at $160.
 
Audio science review will have most of the information and testing done to help you out there are so many options like previously posted a slimline receiver is a good option
 
For PC audio (in sig), I'm a 2.1 guy. I worked in talk radio for 4 years and had headphones clamped on my dome for 6+ hours M-F. I can't stand them now.
 
I've plugged a Schiit Magni with my best Sennheiser headphones into a basic Realtek 1220 integrated audio on my Asrock motherboard, and there is no discernable noise floor. Any decent motherboard audio system has no excuse being less than excellent these days, because the 1220 and the 4080 DACs are actually quite good.

One can always go with an external DAC and amp and get very pleasant results, too.
 
My X670E Tachi has this:

Realtek ALC4082 5.1 CH HD Audio Codec,
ESS SABRE9218 DAC, WIMA Audio Caps

Should I even bother with the Sound Blaster G8? It’s nice but not blowing me away.
 
Just my opinion here but I don't think at this point that's a worthwhile upgrade. I would return the G8 if you still can, I think in that price range the MB audio is fine. I'm currently using the built in DAC from the MB (gigabyte X870) to an JDS Atom and I am pretty happy with it. The next jump for me will be later this fall to an Element IV from JDS which will remove the MB from the equation. (Edit) I'm using this for Sennheiser HD600, Hifiman Sundaras, and as output to my Wiim Amp Pro and Polk R100 speakers if any of that matters.
 
I use a Harrison 32 Ci. In addition to its nice output I also use the premium mic preamps.
 
I'm still using a Soundblaster Zx for 5.1 in my office, analog output to an old Yamaha reciever (found it second hand after the amp in my Z5500 died) and paired it up with a set of Klipsch Quintet 5.1 (the ones with the super dense cabinets before they went all cheap).
However, I also run HDMI to my lounge and I have to say, HDMI to an AVR is probably the way to go. For that setup I'm running a Yamaha RX-A8A, recently upgraded. If I could I would use my old AVR in my office, but alas, the video card only has one HDMI.
 
