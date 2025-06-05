"Great Sound" Options for PC in 2025?

Been hearing DAC is the way (like iFi Zen v2) but also people praising stuff like Roland's Bridge Cast line is the way to go - obviously no one is popping a Sound Blaster in. What do you guys use for the best audio experience on PC? My use case is the best audio for Fortnite so positional is valuable not incredible top notch fidelity for $1k cans. Not a streamer or anything but I do sometimes share video clips of games on YouTube.
Have a pair of Senns but nothing super fancy.
