Great Conjuncture to be seen again for the first time in 800 Years, Set for Dec. 21st

Christmas Star / Great Conjunction
Thought this was neat, everyone should get a chance to see it. I have already taken a few photo's of it. But it should be more brilliant around the 21st.
Get ready for 21 December 2020, when the "great conjunction" of Jupiter and Saturn brings them closest in the night sky since 1623
Space 15 December 2020
By Abigail Beall
Alan Dyer/VWpics/Science Photo Library
THIS month, stargazers across the world will be treated to an event that only happens once every 19.6 years, on average. On 21 December, Jupiter and Saturn will appear in the same place in the night sky in an event called a great conjunction.
These two so-called gas giants of our solar system, which are usually bright enough to see with the naked eye even from the light-polluted heart of a city, will align, as seen from Earth, to look like one extremely bright planet. This year, the pair will be just 0.1 degrees apart in the sky, making it the closest such event since 1623. For reference, the diameter of the full moon in the sky spans around 0.5 degrees as we see it from Earth. The next time these planets will be visible this close together in the night sky will be the year 2080.
