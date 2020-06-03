Greasy Anti-glare problem 240hz monitors

Hello guys, im trying to find 240hz monitor with good anti-glare. By good i mean non grainy,greasy etc. All of the monitors i have bought that were 240hz got this annoying greasy look at light colors. I have AOC 24g2u 144hz monitor and this monitor have great anti-glare because it dosent have this wierd look at light colors. But i cant find 240hz one with similar look :/. It makes me crazy. Are there 240hz around 24inch monitors with non grainy/greasy anti-glare look? If u know something please help. Btw: English is not my first language, sorry for some potential errors. And also if u suggest me monitor it would be nice if i could get it in europe