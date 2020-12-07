GRC's DNS bench randomly says ""DNS lookup is not offered by this server" when using root hints only?

I run 2 (quite old) Windows 2003 R2 DNS servers (DNS, and DNS2) and have been for many years. Typically I use forwarders, but am playing around with using just root hints. Randomly when I open up DNS Bench, about 1 out of every 5 or 10 times, it will say "DNS lookup is not offered by this server" for one of them. DNS appears to be working fine however.FYI, DNS2 is secondary, to DNS is primary, if it matters.What does this mean? Thank you.