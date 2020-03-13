Graphics corruption only on startup, then goes away.

Borgschulze
So I have been having this weird issue lately.
Computer boots into Windows 10... login screen has corruption along the bottom only... then when I login the taskbar is corrupted.
Then it goes away shortly after.
I've tried new drivers, checked my DP cable, re-seated the video card.
I have no idea what is causing it.
Anyone ever had this issue?
Specs in signature.
