Graphics corruption only on startup, then goes away.

Borgschulze

Feb 28, 2005
3,576
So I have been having this weird issue lately.

Computer boots into Windows 10... login screen has corruption along the bottom only... then when I login the taskbar is corrupted.

Then it goes away shortly after.

I've tried new drivers, checked my DP cable, re-seated the video card.

I have no idea what is causing it.

Anyone ever had this issue?

Specs in signature.
 

DooKey

Apr 25, 2001
8,342
Probably a cold solder joint on part of the VRAM. Once it warms up it makes good contact.
 
R

RazorWind

Feb 11, 2001
3,450
Does it happen after a warm reboot, though?

I think I'd try a fresh install of Windows on a spare SSD and see if it happens there.
 
