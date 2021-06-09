Graphics Cards stolen from Internet Cafe in China

Marees

Sep 28, 2018
951
According to Chinese media, an internet cafe-themed lounge in Hangzhou city was broken into by unidentified individuals who took off with 6? graphics cards worth 50,000 Yuan

Each of the stolen graphics cards costs 7,000 Yuan (MSRP), with all six stolen SKUs resulting in a total loss of 50,000 Yuan for the owner. The thieves wore masks and used fake IDs which will make it difficult for the police and investigation authorities to track them down.

https://www.hardwaretimes.com/miner...rth-50000-yuan/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
 
