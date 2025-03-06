  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Graphics card pricing is a lie

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
3,372
Nvidia is a no show (memory issues?) & AMD has no contigency for this situation


Both Nvidia and AMD are announcing prices for new GPUs that customers have essentially zero chance of actually paying.


If someone asked me how much they should budget for a new desktop graphics card right now, I’d tell them to add $200 to the prices that were announced. That makes those announced prices, in practice if not in every weaselly technicality, a lie.

https://www.pcworld.com/article/2629304/graphics-card-pricing-is-a-lie.html


Lakados said:
GDDR 6x is in painfully short supply, as is HBM3e. There isn’t enough of it out there to keep up with demand not by a long shot. Samsung really F’ed up the memory supply chain by F’ing their nodes up like they did.

I mean TSMC isn’t even the choke point for Blackwell, memory supply is, Nvidia has more chips than they can put memory on.
Click to expand...
 
while true right now at low volume, that part could be overly optimistic,.
and high demand from PC gamers and scalpers, manufacturers can be confident that they’ll sell every single card they make on launch day, and probably months and months after that, even with gigantic markups.

Will see, but I am not certain the moment that the number of cards they make become a lot, specially for something like a 5070.

AS late as january AMD price were like this apparently (https://www.tomshardware.com/news/lowest-gpu-prices):

GPU ModelBest US PriceLowest-Ever U.S. Price
Radeon RX 7900 XTX$869$819
Radeon RX 7900 XT$649$619
Radeon RX 7900 GRENo Stock$509
Radeon RX 7800 XT$489$429
Radeon RX 7700 XT$409$349
Radeon RX 7600 XT$314$288
Radeon RX 7600$259$239

And it was certainly not less an AI madness at that time, 4070 super were still $600.

Maybe it will months and months, maybe Nvidia supply pick-up mid-march like they talked about and 5 weeks later the backdemand that was build up by the launch delay (no launch at all or barely one per Nvidia) as mostly caught up and we go back to the last 7.5 years regular bad pricing instead of a particularly bad one.

9070 at $600 easy to find on a shelf, will make hard to sell $700 5070 type of non sense, even at $750 for the sku easy to find of 9070xt could make hard to move $1000 5070ti, with $850-900 5070ti popular sku easy to find, you cannot sells $1400 unpopular 5080, only the 5090 is fully secure for months and months.,

There is a bit we always talk about why gaz of price goes up, never talk and reflect on why it goes down so much all the time,
 
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Marees said:
Nvidia is a no show (memory issues?) & AMD has no contigency for this situation


Both Nvidia and AMD are announcing prices for new GPUs that customers have essentially zero chance of actually paying.


If someone asked me how much they should budget for a new desktop graphics card right now, I’d tell them to add $200 to the prices that were announced. That makes those announced prices, in practice if not in every weaselly technicality, a lie.

https://www.pcworld.com/article/2629304/graphics-card-pricing-is-a-lie.html
Click to expand...
To reinforce the point, Nvidia is being forced to make statements or omissions about its memory situation.
https://biz.chosun.com/en/en-it/2025/01/08/JRIHS655KJGXRCVWKSW477THI4/

Samsung was supposed to be one of their major suppliers for HBM3e and GDDR7 modules, but their name has been strangely absent from any talks or publications Jensen has made addressing Memory shortages and their current suppliers.
 
criccio said:
Damn. A lot of people walked out of Microcenters today with $599 9070xt's.
Click to expand...
One of the concerns was that only limited quantities of cards would be available at MSRP. Let us see how the situation unfolds

AMD says the $549 RX 9070 is real but doesn’t deny reports of possible bait and switch​

‘It is inaccurate that $549/$599 MSRP is launch-only pricing,’ AMD tells The Verge.

We asked AMD:
  • Can you confirm or deny that the best prices on the best-priced cards are capped in this way?
  • Can you confirm or deny that only a fraction of the best-priced models of 9070 and 9070 XT will be sold at their announced MSRP?
  • Can you confirm or deny that AMD has okayed any board partners or retailers whatsoever to raise their prices beyond MSRP after selling through a certain quantity or certain number of shipments?
AMD would not confirm or deny. It did address the larger question of MSRP availability with this statement from chief gaming solutions architect (and gaming marketing boss) Frank Azor, though:
It is inaccurate that $549 / $599 MSRP is launch-only pricing. We expect cards to be available from multiple vendors at $549 / $599 (excluding region specific tariffs and / or taxes) based on the work we have done with our AIB partners, and more are coming. At the same time, the AIBs have different premium configurations at higher price points and those will also continue.
Click to expand...
On X, Azor tweeted that AMD is working to replenish stock “in the coming days and weeks,” adding, “MSRP pricing (excluding region specific tariffs and/or taxes) will continue to be encouraged beyond today so don’t despair.”

https://www.theverge.com/news/625502/amd-rx-9070-xt-launch-pricing-msrp-possible-bait-switch
 
Marees said:
One of the concerns was that only limited quantities of cards would be available at MSRP. Let us see how the situation unfolds

AMD says the $549 RX 9070 is real but doesn’t deny reports of possible bait and switch​

‘It is inaccurate that $549/$599 MSRP is launch-only pricing,’ AMD tells The Verge.

We asked AMD:
  • Can you confirm or deny that the best prices on the best-priced cards are capped in this way?
  • Can you confirm or deny that only a fraction of the best-priced models of 9070 and 9070 XT will be sold at their announced MSRP?
  • Can you confirm or deny that AMD has okayed any board partners or retailers whatsoever to raise their prices beyond MSRP after selling through a certain quantity or certain number of shipments?
AMD would not confirm or deny. It did address the larger question of MSRP availability with this statement from chief gaming solutions architect (and gaming marketing boss) Frank Azor, though:

On X, Azor tweeted that AMD is working to replenish stock “in the coming days and weeks,” adding, “MSRP pricing (excluding region specific tariffs and/or taxes) will continue to be encouraged beyond today so don’t despair.”

https://www.theverge.com/news/625502/amd-rx-9070-xt-launch-pricing-msrp-possible-bait-switch
Click to expand...
Encouraged….
Like how the DR. “encourages” me to run more or how prison “encourages” me to not shoot my coworkers?? Because those are very different kinds of encouragement…
 
HUB comment

Just to be clear, it's normal for cards to sell out fast at launch, especially when reviews are positive.There's a few unusual things here though so we're going to stay on top of it and keep AMD/Nvidia/Intel accountable- Huge price gulf between MSRP and non-MSRP cards is questionable. This shouldn't be the case at launch. A fairly basic OC card should not be so expensive. Applies to both AMD and Nvidia- Reports of promo pricing/limited time deals for MSRP cards. Some retailers claiming AMD are doing this, which AMD has denied (we'll see)- Resupplies being largely the most expensive models to avoid selling at the MSRP. Definitely applies to Nvidia, wait and see for AMD- Price increases for the same model over time, especially MSRP cards becoming not MSRP- MSRPs that only apply in the US and aren't real in other regions (eg Europe)- Continued lack of MSRP supply. Hopefully AMD can avoid this, but a big issue for Nvidia and even Intel. Why are we still unable to buy a B580 for $250?

https://x.com/HardwareUnboxed/status/1897773941789446381

Our understanding is that retailers have been buying and stockpiling RDNA4 cards since January at a price much higher than $550/600 US (or equivalent). The expectation was then a rebate from AMD to enable prices near the MSRP once the price (reduced at the last minute) was announced
But of course these rebates are selective and only apply to limited quantities of some models. If the MSRP is (let's say) $100 lower than the lowest price retailers paid to stockpile cards, why doesn't the rebate apply to ALL cards instead of a limited quantity? This would mean -$100 on the MSRP models, but also -$100 on the non MSRP cards, keeping overall pricing down.
That clearly hasn't happened, because the 'next up' model in the line is 20%+ over the MSRP.
So effectively the real price most consumers have paid for the 9070 XT is at least $730 US, and for the 5070 Ti is at least $900 US. This is a slightly smaller difference between these GPUs than comparing MSRPs, which is bad for AMD.
It's also why when discussing prices we didn't assume AMD would be able to supply cards at $600 while the 5070 Ti would always be $900. Comparisons always should be MSRP vs MSRP or real vs real.

https://x.com/HardwareUnboxed/status/1897757835880284666
 
Here is the problem, we all would like graphic prices to go down, however Nvidia has made it clear this market is no longer a priority. This brings up a problem, AMD put their cards out at a reasonable price but all the AIB's know the truth, they were going to all sell out despite being marked up because, AMD can't make enough cards to supply the market. Nvidia has always had a easier time as they had more fab availability for the consumer graphics market. But with the demand for AI cards Nvidia has created a hole that AMD won't be able to fill. Thus high prices and a scalpers paradise will continue, until finally enough people upgrade or give up and demand craters.
 
Marees said:
HUB comment

Just to be clear, it's normal for cards to sell out fast at launch, especially when reviews are positive.There's a few unusual things here though so we're going to stay on top of it and keep AMD/Nvidia/Intel accountable- Huge price gulf between MSRP and non-MSRP cards is questionable. This shouldn't be the case at launch. A fairly basic OC card should not be so expensive. Applies to both AMD and Nvidia- Reports of promo pricing/limited time deals for MSRP cards. Some retailers claiming AMD are doing this, which AMD has denied (we'll see)- Resupplies being largely the most expensive models to avoid selling at the MSRP. Definitely applies to Nvidia, wait and see for AMD- Price increases for the same model over time, especially MSRP cards becoming not MSRP- MSRPs that only apply in the US and aren't real in other regions (eg Europe)- Continued lack of MSRP supply. Hopefully AMD can avoid this, but a big issue for Nvidia and even Intel. Why are we still unable to buy a B580 for $250?

https://x.com/HardwareUnboxed/status/1897773941789446381

Our understanding is that retailers have been buying and stockpiling RDNA4 cards since January at a price much higher than $550/600 US (or equivalent). The expectation was then a rebate from AMD to enable prices near the MSRP once the price (reduced at the last minute) was announced
But of course these rebates are selective and only apply to limited quantities of some models. If the MSRP is (let's say) $100 lower than the lowest price retailers paid to stockpile cards, why doesn't the rebate apply to ALL cards instead of a limited quantity? This would mean -$100 on the MSRP models, but also -$100 on the non MSRP cards, keeping overall pricing down.
That clearly hasn't happened, because the 'next up' model in the line is 20%+ over the MSRP.
So effectively the real price most consumers have paid for the 9070 XT is at least $730 US, and for the 5070 Ti is at least $900 US. This is a slightly smaller difference between these GPUs than comparing MSRPs, which is bad for AMD.
It's also why when discussing prices we didn't assume AMD would be able to supply cards at $600 while the 5070 Ti would always be $900. Comparisons always should be MSRP vs MSRP or real vs real.

https://x.com/HardwareUnboxed/status/1897757835880284666
Click to expand...
Additional comment by HUB

The whole thing is a mess because this "rebate" system means AMD charges AIBs a higher price and works with retailers to bring the price down to the MSRP.
This is how the 7900 XT for example eventually works its way down from $900 to $700. The AIB still makes $900 models, retailers get a rebate to hit $700 (usually, there are other methods too)
The problem is when you stockpile a ton of models, AMD has to retroactively apply the price. The AIBs have to set a price of $730+ because when they made the card in January, that's what they paid for the GPU (+margin). Retailers have to charge that because they also paid that to obtain the cards. The system all works if EVERY card then gets a rebate worldwide, adjusting everything to be in line with the advertised MSRP. If that's only applied selectively (eg some cards, some regions)...
There is hope though, because now that stockpiled inventory is clearing, back end prices can be reset. AMD can charge an amount for the GPU that enables the MSRP before it hits retailers, and no rebates are needed.
But they have to do that, and both AMD and AIB need to not be tempted to maintain insane prices.


https://x.com/HardwareUnboxed/status/1897761919773425716
 
Marees said:
One of the concerns was that only limited quantities of cards would be available at MSRP. Let us see how the situation unfolds

AMD says the $549 RX 9070 is real but doesn’t deny reports of possible bait and switch​

‘It is inaccurate that $549/$599 MSRP is launch-only pricing,’ AMD tells The Verge.

We asked AMD:
  • Can you confirm or deny that the best prices on the best-priced cards are capped in this way?
  • Can you confirm or deny that only a fraction of the best-priced models of 9070 and 9070 XT will be sold at their announced MSRP?
  • Can you confirm or deny that AMD has okayed any board partners or retailers whatsoever to raise their prices beyond MSRP after selling through a certain quantity or certain number of shipments?
AMD would not confirm or deny. It did address the larger question of MSRP availability with this statement from chief gaming solutions architect (and gaming marketing boss) Frank Azor, though:

On X, Azor tweeted that AMD is working to replenish stock “in the coming days and weeks,” adding, “MSRP pricing (excluding region specific tariffs and/or taxes) will continue to be encouraged beyond today so don’t despair.”

https://www.theverge.com/news/625502/amd-rx-9070-xt-launch-pricing-msrp-possible-bait-switch
Click to expand...
All this ignores the fact of increased Tariffs.
 
I didn' wait and ordered on Jan 16th ahead of tariffs and people not giving Intel a chance, it only cost $219 for the ASRosk Challenger B570 10GB video card plus tax and $4.99 shipping, I like the card more than my AMD RX 6600 or RX 6700 10GB for the cost of new.
 
The way people talk (and the way it is going launch and overall), maybe there will be a growing demand for the end of AIBs all together.

People prefer console, apple, force the AMD-nvidia to stop being GPU maker and becoming world supply chain giant like a car company to be able to deliver nice day 1 experience, full product control, full price control and so on.

Or they could become more the other way around, AMD-Intel in teh cpu side of the business with OEM PC business side of things, very little to no marketing from AMD-Intel, no reference gaming desktop PC, no pricing nothing, all in the hand of the Asus of the world to present their product and tell us price and take responsibility if they are not matched.

The mix of both feel like it is not working.
 
Last edited:
LukeTbk said:
The way people talk (and the way it is going launch and overall), maybe there will be a growing demand for the end of AIBs all together.

People prefer console, apple, force the AMD-nvidia to stop being GPU maker and becoming world supply chain giant like a car company to be able to deliver nice day 1 experience, full product control, full price control and so on.

Or they could become more the other way around, AMD-Intel in teh cpu side of the business with OEM PC business side of things, very little to know marketing from AMD-Intel, no reference gaming desktop PC, no pricing nothing, all in the hand of the Asus of the world to present their product and tell us price and take responsibility if they are not matched.

The mix of both feel like it is not working.
Click to expand...
  • AIBs give more marketing than just AMD alone, automatically every region that the AIBs supply
  • AIBs can cover different regions knowing how to market, laws, regulations, contacts which widens AMDs marketplace without them having to worry about all the different regions and connecting them somehow coherently together, plus if one fails it minimizes the effect to AMD or if one gets sued.
  • AIBs can differentiate and make a lack lusty product more appealing and useful
  • AMD becomes less liable for a faulty AIB design and saved if they have a faulty design but AIBs are good
  • 3dfx tried the OEM only approach and they failed, not to say another Apple cannot come about, it is just very rare.
 
  • Like
Reactions: kac77
like this
noko said:
  • AIBs give more marketing than just AMD alone, automatically every region that the AIBs supply
  • AIBs can cover different regions knowing how to market, laws, regulations, contacts which widens AMDs marketplace without them having to worry about all the different regions and connecting them somehow coherently together, plus if one fails it minimizes the effect to AMD or if one gets sued.
  • AIBs can differentiate and make a lack lusty product more appealing and useful
  • AMD becomes less liable for a faulty AIB design and saved if they have a faulty design but AIBs are good
  • 3dfx tried the OEM only approach and they failed, not to say another Apple cannot come about, it is just very rare.
Click to expand...
Isn't there a difference between AIBs for Nvidia products and for AMD products? Do the AIBs compete or compliment NVidia and AMD? And where does Intel fit in to all of this?
 
philb2 said:
Isn't there a difference between AIBs for Nvidia products and for AMD products? Do the AIBs compete or compliment NVidia and AMD? And where does Intel fit in to all of this?
Click to expand...
Gigabyte, ASUS, Asrock makes both, MSI use to but looks to be out this generation with AMD. I think there are others as well so just naming the big ones that do both AMD and Nvidia.
 
noko said:
  • AIBs give more marketing than just AMD alone, automatically every region that the AIBs supply
  • AIBs can cover different regions knowing how to market, laws, regulations, contacts which widens AMDs marketplace without them having to worry about all the different regions and connecting them somehow coherently together, plus if one fails it minimizes the effect to AMD or if one gets sued.
  • AIBs can differentiate and make a lack lusty product more appealing and useful
  • AMD becomes less liable for a faulty AIB design and saved if they have a faulty design but AIBs are good
  • 3dfx tried the OEM only approach and they failed, not to say another Apple cannot come about, it is just very rare.
Click to expand...
Yes extremely hard and a good list of reasons why to use them and they did not became a sony-apple (and those sales hardware that make revenues post sales, they can justify the low margin effort involved in step instead of just making the giant margin juicy most expensive part of the item).

But that what the press and a lot of people seem to be asking them to do more and more.

Or if they would remove themselve completely out of it, just make the chips and have Asus-MSI announce new gpu at CES, at least it would feel more honest, "msrp" wise, there would not be so much shared-diffuse responsibility about them. A bit like laptop cpu/soc, no one knows what intel-amd charge to laptop maker, there is no big annoucement about a $370 Lunar lake mobile cpu, we have no idea how they cost and we cannot buy them quite often, same for the gpu die.

They would also start to sound silly trying to justify the price of the higher skus if they were the one in charge of pricing and product line in people mind. A bit like when Sony release a PS5, we do not see AMD come out about a $400 new SOC platform and then wait to see how much it will cost into the Sony playstation package vs the xbox one. The last company involve in the product, the one selling us, feel in charge of the price responsibility, while AIB gpu maker talk like victims.
 
Last edited:
The kinda money that costs for a 5090 is so far outta reach for so many… I feel like this an L for Nvidia regardless of how many they sell… just so far out of reach for most gamers.. even the 5070ti is over a grand scalped .. I’ve never shyed away from spending a few bucks on new hardware but wow.. this is something else.
 
revenant said:
The kinda money that costs for a 5090 is so far outta reach for so many… I feel like this an L for Nvidia regardless of how many they sell… just so far out of reach for most gamers.. even the 5070ti is over a grand scalped .. I’ve never shyed away from spending a few bucks on new hardware but wow.. this is something else.
Click to expand...
Same here, but I need a good GPU for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop
 
Gaming graphics was destined to be doomed the moment GPUs became relevant to much higher margin markets in data center, AI, mining during their booms, etc. I'm honestly not sure where the future goes for desktop gaming graphics. Frankly this whole thing has looked absolutely bleak. Nvidia's silicon allocation is much better used for their non-gaming customers to generate the most profit, and AMD simply has too low of market share to supply the entire market, and too many other competing products outside of graphics that generate higher margins and better market share as well. Then add AIB's to the mix, and the price stated is not what the price really ends up being. You definitely don't get $150-$200 more value out of a $900-$950 5070 Ti or $700-$800 9070 XT.
 
Sir Beregond said:
Gaming graphics was destined to be doomed the moment GPUs became relevant to much higher margin markets in data center, AI, mining during their booms, etc. I'm honestly not sure where the future goes for desktop gaming graphics. Frankly this whole thing has looked absolutely bleak. Nvidia's silicon allocation is much better used for their non-gaming customers to generate the most profit, and AMD simply has too low of market share to supply the entire market, and too many other competing products outside of graphics that generate higher margins and better market share as well. Then add AIB's to the mix, and the price stated is not what the price really ends up being. You definitely don't get $150-$200 more value out of a $900-$950 5070 Ti or $700-$800 9070 XT.
Click to expand...

Its bleak indeed... I could probably get one of those Beelink mini PC's with Radeon 780M and have a good experience without feeling like I got screwed without lube.
 
Sir Beregond said:
Gaming graphics was destined to be doomed the moment GPUs became relevant to much higher margin markets in data center, AI, mining during their booms, etc. I'm honestly not sure where the future goes for desktop gaming graphics. Frankly this whole thing has looked absolutely bleak. Nvidia's silicon allocation is much better used for their non-gaming customers to generate the most profit, and AMD simply has too low of market share to supply the entire market, and too many other competing products outside of graphics that generate higher margins and better market share as well. Then add AIB's to the mix, and the price stated is not what the price really ends up being. You definitely don't get $150-$200 more value out of a $900-$950 5070 Ti or $700-$800 9070 XT.
Click to expand...
yep
 
Marees said:
Nvidia is a no show (memory issues?) & AMD has no contigency for this situation


Both Nvidia and AMD are announcing prices for new GPUs that customers have essentially zero chance of actually paying.


If someone asked me how much they should budget for a new desktop graphics card right now, I’d tell them to add $200 to the prices that were announced. That makes those announced prices, in practice if not in every weaselly technicality, a lie.

https://www.pcworld.com/article/2629304/graphics-card-pricing-is-a-lie.html
Click to expand...

I walked into microcenter on launch day, three hours after the doors opened, they were still selling MSRP 9070 XT's. They still also had a line, and from chatting with the sales manager, they had enough for everyone to get a 9070 or 9070 XT cards that day; though they did eventually run out of MRSP cards. The 9070 launch was NOT a paper launch, demand was just THAT high.

The reality of 'there is no stock' boils down to online shopping ONLY, not retail brick and mortar. Bots are still too prevalent in online shopping and scalpers know how to get the goods for day 1. If you think about it, that's their job, to get as much stock at as cheap as they can get and flip as soon as possible for maximum profit.

Experience > Consumer. They will win, your only option is to get it in person at a store, or wait six months till the product is readily available.

Wont lie though, this launch was tougher due to the fact Nvidia ran multiple paper launches AND there is an absolute dirth of any high end cards. Neither brand wanted a repeat of Ampere or RDNA 2 and made sure supply in channel of their existing cards was basically completely gone before introducing the next generation.

This is good for the companies but bad for the consumers, as it drove demand sky high for a GPU, any decent GPU.
 

We all deserve better than this​

Features
By Wes Fenlon
published 2 days ago
Idiotic tariffs, indifferent retailers, depraved flippers and AI mania are making the simple act of buying a graphics card the defining misery of PC gaming in 2025.


The reason to stay mad about all this is that we have proof it can be done better. Valve proved as much with its reservation system for the Steam Deck, which made it possible for everyone who wanted one of the handhelds to get one, even if it took a while.

During the height of cryptomania, beloved GPU company EVGA established a queue system to allow real human beings to reserve a graphics card with none of this "hope the website doesn't crash under the weight of 1,000 botters hitting it in the first 30 seconds" bullshit. After tariffs led to increased prices, it even honored the original prices for people who'd already signed up to buy a card through the queue.

https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/we-all-deserve-better-than-this/
 
Marees said:

We all deserve better than this​

Click to expand...

Sure do. But how can we get it?
Marees said:
During the height of cryptomania, beloved GPU company EVGA established a queue system to allow real human beings to reserve a graphics card with none of this "hope the website doesn't crash under the weight of 1,000 botters hitting it in the first 30 seconds" bullshit. After tariffs led to increased prices, it even honored the original prices for people who'd already signed up to buy a card through the queue.

https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/we-all-deserve-better-than-this/
Click to expand...
yeah, that's exactly how I got my 3060 Ti. I had to wait a while, but I didn't pay some ridiculous markup. If EVGA were still making GPUs, I would for sure get my next card from them.
 
philb2 said:
All this ignores the fact of increased Tariffs.
Click to expand...
For some reason the US tariffs on these cards seem to apply to Europe as well. I can just do the conversion rate from $ to NOK to see what the price will be here in Norway. I know Trump will probably annex Norway as the fiftysomething state of the US to get our oil, but until that happens I think it is a bit unfair that Nvidia charges us tariff prices as well.
 
revenant said:
The kinda money that costs for a 5090 is so far outta reach for so many… I feel like this an L for Nvidia regardless of how many they sell… just so far out of reach for most gamers.. even the 5070ti is over a grand scalped .. I’ve never shyed away from spending a few bucks on new hardware but wow.. this is something else.
Click to expand...

This is not an L. Every card that AMD or nvidia makes sells. This is called a big fat W. Angry gamers won't change a thing when another gamer is happy to spend 3k on a melting 5090.

The real problem is that everything is produced in the same place, CPUs, GPUs, AI accelerators etc. (TSMC) - but GPUs are HUGE, while not costing that much relative to their size (the gamer variant, that is). And there is not unlimited fab capacity. So naturally, companies focus on the more profitable chips.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqKJN7MGZGQ

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvZfCP4DwGs

It makes zero sense for nvidia or AMD (heck even Intel) to make consumer GPUs over CPUs and AI cards, those will simply net them far more profit. The 5090 is not even expensive enough. Instead of a 5090 you can make 7 iphones.... that's like $5600 MSRP vs $2000 MSRP. See why iphone has no supply issue and the 5090 does?

And fabs take an eternity to come online, so this is just life now.
 
Sir Beregond said:
Gaming graphics was destined to be doomed the moment GPUs became relevant to much higher margin markets in data center, AI, mining during their booms, etc. I'm honestly not sure where the future goes for desktop gaming graphics. Frankly this whole thing has looked absolutely bleak. Nvidia's silicon allocation is much better used for their non-gaming customers to generate the most profit, and AMD simply has too low of market share to supply the entire market, and too many other competing products outside of graphics that generate higher margins and better market share as well. Then add AIB's to the mix, and the price stated is not what the price really ends up being. You definitely don't get $150-$200 more value out of a $900-$950 5070 Ti or $700-$800 9070 XT.
Click to expand...
This is the irony of people making fun of AMD for going with CDNA and RDNA architectures. Silicon shortages were always going to be a problem but at least with different architectures for business and gaming it was an attempt to satisfy both markets better. GPUs for AI And GPUs for gaming do not have the same needs. This is also irony about the people celebrating nVidia for finding "uses" for the otherwise useless silicon on business class GPUs for gaming. Had this not happened, the gaming market wouldn't be so screwed up right now. The market would be far from perfect and prices would still be higher than older GPUs but I don't think it would be nearly as bad.
 
SmokeRngs said:
This is the irony of people making fun of AMD for going with CDNA and RDNA architectures. Silicon shortages were always going to be a problem but at least with different architectures for business and gaming it was an attempt to satisfy both markets better. GPUs for AI And GPUs for gaming do not have the same needs. This is also irony about the people celebrating nVidia for finding "uses" for the otherwise useless silicon on business class GPUs for gaming. Had this not happened, the gaming market wouldn't be so screwed up right now. The market would be far from perfect and prices would still be higher than older GPUs but I don't think it would be nearly as bad.
Click to expand...
Yeah but that approach isn't without its own pitfalls. With AMD's approach to separate out CDNA and RDNA, it lessened the usefulness of silicon allocated to discrete desktop gaming only (again, comes down to a margins game), and while maintaining the Nvidia -$50 strategy, posed less of an enticing product to many whose rigs are multi-purpose. Just ask any of the serious folding@home folks around here if RDNA cards are worth it?

Now I am just using that as one example, but at the end of the day the silicon still costs the same whether it went to a CDNa or RDNA product, and at the end of the day, RDNA wasn't vastly cheaper than competing Nvidia offerings, but at the same time was missing a lot of potential usefulness to the end user which may be worth more than $50.

I don't know the answer here. Neither approach has been without negative consequences.
 
kalston said:
This is not an L. Every card that AMD or nvidia makes sells. This is called a big fat W. Angry gamers won't change a thing when another gamer is happy to spend 3k on a melting 5090.

The real problem is that everything is produced in the same place, CPUs, GPUs, AI accelerators etc. (TSMC) - but GPUs are HUGE, while not costing that much relative to their size (the gamer variant, that is). And there is not unlimited fab capacity. So naturally, companies focus on the more profitable chips.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqKJN7MGZGQ

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvZfCP4DwGs

It makes zero sense for nvidia or AMD (heck even Intel) to make consumer GPUs over CPUs and AI cards, those will simply net them far more profit. The 5090 is not even expensive enough. Instead of a 5090 you can make 7 iphones.... that's like $5600 MSRP vs $2000 MSRP. See why iphone has no supply issue and the 5090 does?

And fabs take an eternity to come online, so this is just life now.
Click to expand...

I like how your take on the videos, still need to watch the videos myself, makes no mention of the astoundingly and ever more ridiculous margins Nvidia and increasingly AMD have on the basic chip silicon that is sold to the AiBs. EVGA left the market over Nvidia's practice of squeezing the AiB.

It was similar to decades ago when gas was first hitting two-dollars per gallon and people were upset, so one of the putative newspapers of record put out an article including a giant graphic setting forth where all the costs go in a barrel of oil... and coincidentally not a single penny in the graphical breakdown was indicated for profit.
 
Sir Beregond said:
Gaming graphics was destined to be doomed the moment GPUs became relevant to much higher margin markets in data center,
Click to expand...
That could be a bit too bleak.

$700 ps5 pro are easy to find, that a 280mm of TSMC 4 GPU selling at an healthy price.

M4 pro has 7.4 tflops of FP32, a significant amount higher than a Xbox Series S (~4) on low power laptop iGPU chips.

-imo, that Nvidia 70%+ current margin in the data center is a temporary aberration, you cannot make 10 of billion with those margin without people spending a lot of billions trying to get those margin from you and those people are google, amazon, facebook, AMD, microsoft, etc..., really good companies.
-Nodes will have long useful life, Rubin could be on TSMC 2, while desktop gpu on the best version of TSMC 4 still going.
-Advanced node capacity is ramping up worldwide, if Intel get back to be good enough to make GPUs on their nodes (say intel18), that can put good pressure down on the market.
-Power could limit how much the power data center can grow, stopping a buying every compute you can find.
-Life cycle of that new compute could grow, datacenter CPU now have relatively long life cycle (5 even 7 years before it cost more in extra electricity using them than their replacement), same will happen with GPU low bit compute, H100 could be for example the first one with a really long shelf life.

PS6 could easily have good gaming graphics in them and could sell 80 millions units, by then the relatively small RTX 7060 and RX12060 and B1080 from Intel could be well priced and good enough to play games, both resolution and fps will stop to grow for the regular gamers, ~1440p/60 fps (upscaled form ~1080p for the demanding games or at max 1440p upscaled to 4k) being good enough will let hardware ramp up back over time.

One way to look at it, AMD (unlike Intel) has higher margin in the datacenter CPU then desktop and it can show a little bit, doomed sound strong for the near future of desktop CPUs because of that.
 
Last edited:
Sir Beregond said:
Yeah but that approach isn't without its own pitfalls. With AMD's approach to separate out CDNA and RDNA, it lessened the usefulness of silicon allocated to discrete desktop gaming only (again, comes down to a margins game), and while maintaining the Nvidia -$50 strategy, posed less of an enticing product to many whose rigs are multi-purpose. Just ask any of the serious folding@home folks around here if RDNA cards are worth it?

Now I am just using that as one example, but at the end of the day the silicon still costs the same whether it went to a CDNa or RDNA product, and at the end of the day, RDNA wasn't vastly cheaper than competing Nvidia offerings, but at the same time was missing a lot of potential usefulness to the end user which may be worth more than $50.

I don't know the answer here. Neither approach has been without negative consequences.
Click to expand...
If AMD had a unified software platform it wouldn’t matter. You would get large performance differences trying to do certain tasks on the incorrect platform but it would still work. But AMD has done a piss poor job on their ROCm and HIP platforms.

This is where Nvidia gains their strength, in CUDA and PTX, as long as the hardware supports it then the specifics don’t matter.

Nvidia could do a datacenter/Workstation lineup using a different architecture focused on X, Y, and Z with the consumer focused parts geared towards A, B, and C, and as long as each was physically capable of A-Z even if they perform wildly different at those tasks it wouldn’t matter, because at the end of the day they all do CUDA and PTX.

AMD could happily continue with RDNA and CDNA if they had managed to keep on top of ROCm and HIP, but they didn’t. So now they need to simplify their stack because their fractured support is driving people away from their platform.
 
kalston said:
This is not an L. Every card that AMD or nvidia makes sells. This is called a big fat W. Angry gamers won't change a thing when another gamer is happy to spend 3k on a melting 5090.

The real problem is that everything is produced in the same place, CPUs, GPUs, AI accelerators etc. (TSMC) - but GPUs are HUGE, while not costing that much relative to their size (the gamer variant, that is). And there is not unlimited fab capacity. So naturally, companies focus on the more profitable chips.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqKJN7MGZGQ

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvZfCP4DwGs

It makes zero sense for nvidia or AMD (heck even Intel) to make consumer GPUs over CPUs and AI cards, those will simply net them far more profit. The 5090 is not even expensive enough. Instead of a 5090 you can make 7 iphones.... that's like $5600 MSRP vs $2000 MSRP. See why iphone has no supply issue and the 5090 does?

And fabs take an eternity to come online, so this is just life now.
Click to expand...

It's a W for their profits for sure.. I guess I mean Nvidia leaving a bad taste in the mouth of the gaming community with this release... crazy prices, very limited availability, missing rops, cables on fire (even worse this time around)...

that said previous generations still offer very decent options for 1080p gaming out there that is for sure attainable by the avg pc gamer.. amd and intel also have offerings there as well...

It'd be interesting if multi-gpu ability came back so people had the option to double up a low to mid range card.. the memory doesn't stack but I always got very good performance increases in general on my systems when going SLI... but yeah that's not happening.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top