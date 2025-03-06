Graphics card pricing is a lie

Just to be clear, it's normal for cards to sell out fast at launch, especially when reviews are positive.There's a few unusual things here though so we're going to stay on top of it and keep AMD/Nvidia/Intel accountable- Huge price gulf between MSRP and non-MSRP cards is questionable. This shouldn't be the case at launch. A fairly basic OC card should not be so expensive. Applies to both AMD and Nvidia- Reports of promo pricing/limited time deals for MSRP cards. Some retailers claiming AMD are doing this, which AMD has denied (we'll see)- Resupplies being largely the most expensive models to avoid selling at the MSRP. Definitely applies to Nvidia, wait and see for AMD- Price increases for the same model over time, especially MSRP cards becoming not MSRP- MSRPs that only apply in the US and aren't real in other regions (eg Europe)- Continued lack of MSRP supply. Hopefully AMD can avoid this, but a big issue for Nvidia and even Intel. Why are we still unable to buy a B580 for $250?​

Our understanding is that retailers have been buying and stockpiling RDNA4 cards since January at a price much higher than $550/600 US (or equivalent). The expectation was then a rebate from AMD to enable prices near the MSRP once the price (reduced at the last minute) was announced​

​

But of course these rebates are selective and only apply to limited quantities of some models. If the MSRP is (let's say) $100 lower than the lowest price retailers paid to stockpile cards, why doesn't the rebate apply to ALL cards instead of a limited quantity? This would mean -$100 on the MSRP models, but also -$100 on the non MSRP cards, keeping overall pricing down.​

​

That clearly hasn't happened, because the 'next up' model in the line is 20%+ over the MSRP. ​

​

So effectively the real price most consumers have paid for the 9070 XT is at least $730 US, and for the 5070 Ti is at least $900 US. This is a slightly smaller difference between these GPUs than comparing MSRPs, which is bad for AMD.​

​

It's also why when discussing prices we didn't assume AMD would be able to supply cards at $600 while the 5070 Ti would always be $900. Comparisons always should be MSRP vs MSRP or real vs real.​

HUB comment