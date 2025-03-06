Nvidia is a no show (memory issues?) & AMD has no contigency for this situation
Both Nvidia and AMD are announcing prices for new GPUs that customers have essentially zero chance of actually paying.
https://www.pcworld.com/article/2629304/graphics-card-pricing-is-a-lie.html
Both Nvidia and AMD are announcing prices for new GPUs that customers have essentially zero chance of actually paying.
If someone asked me how much they should budget for a new desktop graphics card right now, I’d tell them to add $200 to the prices that were announced. That makes those announced prices, in practice if not in every weaselly technicality, a lie.
https://www.pcworld.com/article/2629304/graphics-card-pricing-is-a-lie.html
GDDR 6x is in painfully short supply, as is HBM3e. There isn’t enough of it out there to keep up with demand not by a long shot. Samsung really F’ed up the memory supply chain by F’ing their nodes up like they did.
I mean TSMC isn’t even the choke point for Blackwell, memory supply is, Nvidia has more chips than they can put memory on.