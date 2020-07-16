Graphcore’s Colossus GC200 7nm Chip Competes Against The NVIDIA A100 GPU

"The new Colossus MK2 GC200 IPU or an Intelligence Processing Unit which is designed exclusively to power machine intelligence. Just like its name, the chip itself features a colossus design and delivers an 8x performance bump over its predecessor, the MK1."

https://wccftech.com/graphcores-colossus-mk2-gc200-7nm-ai-chip-rivals-nvidia-a100-gpu/

https://twitter.com/IanCutress/status/1283304973007228939
 
I wonder how this will stack up against the Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine which has 1.2 trillion transistors.
 
