Granzo G20 open air case that serves as water distribution plate

so i just found out about this case today and figured i'd make a post being that i couldn't find one via search. I guess it came out ~ a year ago though so not really news. looks pretty sweet but the price is just stupid so i don't see myself ever picking one up. well, enjoy the ride! (links are at the bottom)
https://www.primochill.com/products...id-cooling-distro-case-for-e-atx-motherboards
https://www.bykski.us/products/gran...id-cooling-distro-case-for-e-atx-motherboards
and here's a cheezy video someone posted to reddit but it's got some good shots of the build: https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterrace/comments/185qfko/i_am_feeling_pain_on_my_left_chest/
