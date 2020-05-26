Grand Theft Auto VI in 2023? Take-Two SEC filing hints at release date

erek
Opinion? Hoping for a good GTA VI Online because GTA V Online is awesome~! Thanks to KarateBob for letting me know
"First, since Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t ready for current-gen, Rockstar will want to wait until the next-gen consoles are more well established. The studio doesn’t want to leave money on the table by selling to 25 million people on next-gen in 2022 when it could reach a bigger customer base a year later as folks buy more consoles.
Rockstar is also in no rush to replace Grand Theft Auto V. The game continues to sell month-after-month, and GTA Online brings in a ton of revenue. A GTA VI needs to seamlessly pick up that momentum. So it’s important that Rockstar gets the game right. Even more crucial is figuring out how to transition the GTA Online audience to any potential follow-up in GTA VI.
Coming up with that plan and executing on it will take time. And a 2023 release provides plenty of runway to figure it out."
https://venturebeat.com/2020/05/26/...23-take-two-sec-filing-hints-at-release-date/
