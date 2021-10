They should keep the original versions. They're video game classics and people who want to play the originals as they were should be able to. Of course, you'll always be able to download them elsewhere and most people already own the classics but still kind of lame.



I do wonder how much of a remake they will be.



This gives me hope for an RDR remake on PC, but I am still doubtful. The engine and graphics are still fairly modern and most of the core gameplay and some of the map content is even there in RDR2. I feel like that would be worthwhile and not too difficult if they do it soon, they'd sell at least 3-5 million copies on PC. Plus another 10+ million on consoles. Sales may even be close to 30-40 million seeing that RDR2 sold 50 million.