Grand Theft Auto 6 to have Huge Map at Launch

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,731
Hope GTA VI Online is good. Love GTA V Online.

"According to the latest report from our colleges over at TweakTown, Rockstar is working hard on its next-generation Grand Theft Auto game, precisely the 6th installment of it. Reportedly, Rockstar has been working on GTA 6 since 2014 and has invested a lot of resources into it. Being that GTA V launched in September of 2013, it seems like Rockstar has quickly started to work on the "next big thing". And big it will be (words of Master Yoda). On the contrary to previous reports that Rockstar will build a world for the next-generation game on a moderately-sized map, the latest information we have suggests that GTA 6 will be based on a "gigantic beast-sized map" as its base. This is exciting news for everyone excited to explore the open-world of GTA while completing missions and having fun. "

https://www.techpowerup.com/266060/grand-theft-auto-6-to-have-huge-map-at-launch
 
V

vegeta535

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
3,867
No I don't want online. With how successful 5 been I can see them phoning it in on the single player to push their MT in the online portion of the game.
 
D

Damos

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 9, 2008
Messages
445
I thought it was announced that they were just starting development or something like that?
I remember Twitter was crying about it? That turned out to be wrong?
Regarding the SP vs MP, while I love the SP also, it seems most of R* user-base uses online mode.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top