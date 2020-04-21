erek
Hope GTA VI Online is good. Love GTA V Online.
"According to the latest report from our colleges over at TweakTown, Rockstar is working hard on its next-generation Grand Theft Auto game, precisely the 6th installment of it. Reportedly, Rockstar has been working on GTA 6 since 2014 and has invested a lot of resources into it. Being that GTA V launched in September of 2013, it seems like Rockstar has quickly started to work on the "next big thing". And big it will be (words of Master Yoda). On the contrary to previous reports that Rockstar will build a world for the next-generation game on a moderately-sized map, the latest information we have suggests that GTA 6 will be based on a "gigantic beast-sized map" as its base. This is exciting news for everyone excited to explore the open-world of GTA while completing missions and having fun. "
https://www.techpowerup.com/266060/grand-theft-auto-6-to-have-huge-map-at-launch
