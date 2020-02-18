Gran Turismo dev wants games to run at 120-240fps

While I question the necessity of 240fps I can say only one word: PC (Yeah I know it is technically two words)

Gran Turismo's Future: "4K Resolution is Enough", But 240fps is the Target

Kazunori Yamauchi has made some interesting comments about the future direction of Gran Turismo’s graphics. The Polyphony Digital studio boss has suggested that frame rate, rather than display resolution, may…
“Rather than a spatial resolution that you’re talking about, I’m more interested in the advancements we can make in terms of the time resolution. In terms of frames per second, rather than staying at 60 fps, I’m more interested in raising it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward.”
Because I've been wanting a GT style game on PC for 22 years.
 
Im sure they'd be able to do that, knowing them it will just take 25 years and 15 paid 'prologue' demos to get there.
 
Forza motorsport is about as close as you get. Personally I think its better but that's opinion.
 
