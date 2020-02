Gran Turismo's Future: "4K Resolution is Enough", But 240fps is the Target Kazunori Yamauchi has made some interesting comments about the future direction of Gran Turismo’s graphics. The Polyphony Digital studio boss has suggested that frame rate, rather than display resolution, may…

He thinks 4K res is enough, and he's far more interested in pushing framerates up to 120fps or even 240fps. "I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward." Would be very handy in the age of VRR, not to mention improvements to IQ and input response. Low frametimes on a console? I would love to see the consoles leaving their usual framerate restrictions far behind. I was already grateful for what XB1X and PS4 Pro were able to bring. It's way too early to be pursuing 8K when even PC hasn't gotten there yet. Checkerboard rendering only gets you so far. Also like many devs have said over the past couple console generations, Yamauchi commented on how the jumps we used to see between generations such as going from PS1 to PS2 are no longer possible.