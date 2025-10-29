erek
Haha, what in the world. "Superhuman"
"Grammarly has for the past few years made a concerted effort to increase its viability as a productivity suite, exemplified through its acquisitions of Coda and Superhuman. With this AI assistant, the company is positioning itself to compete better with the likes of Notion, ClickUp, and Google Workspace, which have launched multiple AI-powered features in the past few years."
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/29/grammarly-rebrands-to-superhuman-launches-a-new-ai-assistant/
