Not Garlic Knots!
"On the list was one knot that stood out. “Conway, I think, realized that there was something quite special about it,” Greene said.
The Conway knot, as it came to be known, is topologically slice — mathematicians realized this amid the revolutionary discoveries of the 1980s. But they couldn’t figure out whether it was smoothly slice. They suspected that it was not, because it seemed to lack a feature called “ribbonness” that smoothly slice knots typically have. But it also had a feature that made it immune to every attempt to show it was not smoothly slice.
Namely, the Conway knot has a sort of sibling — what’s known as a mutant. If you draw the Conway knot on paper, cut out a certain portion of the paper, flip the fragment over and then rejoin its loose ends, you get another knot known as the Kinoshita-Terasaka knot."
https://www.quantamagazine.org/graduate-student-solves-decades-old-conway-knot-problem-20200519/
