Grabbing a AMD Ryzen 5 7600x for cheap.

I don't see many people using this CPU but I'm getting it brand new for $214.99 . Is this a good choice ?
 
I have the plain 7600 and its a gaming beast, I picked it up with a cheap mATX board when I was RMA-ing my other CPU and later tested it head to head against my 7800X3D with a 4090 and its within 10-15% in every game I play like Cyberpunk 2077, MW5, Starfield, etc.

It also responds well to ram speed, going from 5200 JEDEC to tuned 6400 1:1 or 7600 2:1 picks up real nice gains especially in the 1% lows. For a gaming only rig its excellent unless you play some of the RTS type games that scale well with core count.
 
I keep trying to justify moving from my 7700x to a 7800X3D, and I just can't pull the trigger. A 7600 is fine for most things.
 
Its only really worth it with a top tier card, 7900XTX/4080/4090. Same as something like the 14700K/14900K.
 
at launch motherboard-ddr5 price and how good deals AM4 offered (used and new), made the conversation and interest of AM5 quite on the high end, with people buying a 5800x3d instead of building a new 7600 system.

Now I am sure there is ddr5 kit and AM5 motherboard and new price that make it a good choice, specially for gaming it is great.

You can look at the 12600k at that price point as well, about the same for gaming, better iGPU imo, $179 on amazon right now, can go ddr4 or 5 with it, your AM5 upgrade path could be more interesting than the 14kxxx one
 
Having owned both, the 12600K is significantly slower in gaming. You'd need a 14600K to get the same performance, plus Alder Lake has a dumpy memory controller.
 
That interesting, tpu seem to have them as a tie:
Could be that they use DDR-5-6000 for their 12th generation benchmark on a ASUS Z690 Maximus Hero with a Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 mm cooler, maybe not the standard use case.

That sound like a lot, TPU has those (13600k-14600k) over an say 7700x
 
I mean, if you play at 720p with a 3080 I guess its all good? My experience was with a 7900XTX and 4090, so I guess what I saw was different. I was looking at actual gaming at 1440p and 4k.
 
I think TPU's 7600x and 7600 numbers may be problematic. Its tough to say, as early Zen 4 was pretty rough.

Hardware Unboxed, in their original 7600x review, had it 5% better on average, than a 13600k. And the 13600k is as good or better than a 12900k in most games. So, that would be way better than a 12600k.

Since then, both Intel and AMD have improved their bios revisions. And HU has started benching Intel with DDR5 7200 with buildzoid timings. And Zen 4 with DDR5 6000 with buildzoid timings. And now the 13600k regularly beats the 7600x. The games tested have changed, as well. Which can certainly shift the average.

Even with the confusing numbers, I would say 7600x should be better than a 12600k, in gaming. I have personally used 12600k, 12700k, 13600k, 7700x, and 7800X3D, in a variety of games and emulation. 12600k is certainly still a pretty nice CPU. But, Zen 4 typically outpaces it. Pairing a 12600k with DDR5 6800 (fairly typical max speed you can get from 12th gen, which also wasn't a realistic purchase when 12th gen launched), it could certainly help.
 
Ascend to an even more obscure CPU, the 7500F and be proud. 69% of the price (giggity giggity) for 95% of the performance. No iGPU though but who really needs that.
 
I always wanted to get my hands on one but they're pretty rare.
 
poor new guy...
Indeed!
OP. I built a high end system for my buddy on AM5 release with a x670 Gene, DDR5 6000 ram a Tuf 4090 and a Ryzen 7600x as a starter CPU to hold out for the x3d chips that were sure to come at some point. Remember this was literally launch month for AM5 when this happened. To this day he is still running that setup for 4k gaming and is planning on holding it to the last flagship CPU that gets released for AM5 whenever that happens. Its plenty punchy for around $200.

Its a great pickup and will be just fine. Enjoy!
 
I'm pretty sure Im going to be able to grab a 7800x3d, I was able to cut some costs on my rig by almost $300 so I'm probably going to use those savings towards the CPU.
 
Do you have a full parts list? Microcenter?
 
I have. PC part picker list.
https://pcpartpicker.com/user/neek415/saved/yyK2rH
I found the same monitor for $149 instead of $250
Power supply $60 instead $84.99
Case $79.99 instead of $99.99
GPU for $489.99 instead of 519.99
SSD for $120 instead of $179.99
MOBO for $134.99 instead of 189.99
Cooler for $78.99 instead of 99.00
So almost saving 300 Dollars off the price on PC Parts Picker
Your list is private~

Was just curious, Newegg has the 7800X3D for $369 and a $20 discount code right now so it'll be $349.
 
That is a strong option, I'm really considering this.
 
Something like the Peerless Assassin is $35 I think, and will definitely keep the chip cool. I mean, if you like the liquid cooler by all means go for it too, its personal preference. But if I'm on a strict budget I would always pick GPU power over anything else, especially at 1440p.

Good luck with your rig!
 
Still best to get a $215 7600X and put the extra money I to an even better GPU----or save the money.
 
Yeah, there seems to be a lot of cash wasted on that build that's not adding to performance or features.

$190.00 for a B650 motherboard is crazy. If you want to spend that kind of money you're better off getting an X670 for $209.99, or save money and get a cheaper B650 board for around $159.99. ($30 saved)

You can go with the high performing Arctic Freezer III 240mm AIO instead of the Thermaltake model you listed. ($25 saved)

That alone could at least bump you up from the 7800XT to the 7900 GRE for %10 more gaming performance without sacrificing anything. :cool:
 
Had an opportunity to test a 7900gre last weekend and the reviews online do no justice for it's price/performance ratio IMO. The hellhound gre regularly ran 2600 Mhz on DX11 titles and maintained max boost clocks on DX12 titles with much better performance than I expected. The 288 watt power target of the hellhound actually leaves room for more power and the temps were quietly managed by the cooling solution. Never tried to see if I could get more out because it was a friends machine so not my toy.
 
I have had my 7600x since July 2023, it was a combo deal with Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite XT and Starfield for $289.99 with free shipping from Bestbuy, been running great on the GSkill Trident Z Neo DDR 5 6000Mhz Cl 30..
 
A buddy of mine owns one and games at 1440p, runs everything he plays just fine. I'd say it's a good CPU.
 
