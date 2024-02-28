Grabbing a AMD Ryzen 5 7600x for cheap.

LukeTbk said:

Spoiler: 720p average, RTX 3080 View attachment 638472

Could be that they use DDR-5-6000 for their 12th generation benchmark on a ASUS Z690 Maximus Hero with a Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 mm cooler, maybe not the standard use case.





That sound like a lot, TPU has those (13600k-14600k) over an say 7700x That interesting, tpu seem to have them as a tie:Could be that they use DDR-5-6000 for their 12th generation benchmark on a ASUS Z690 Maximus Hero with a Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 mm cooler, maybe not the standard use case.That sound like a lot, TPU has those (13600k-14600k) over an say 7700x Click to expand...

I think TPU's 7600x and 7600 numbers may be problematic. Its tough to say, as early Zen 4 was pretty rough.Hardware Unboxed, in their original 7600x review, had it 5% better on average, than a 13600k. And the 13600k is as good or better than a 12900k in most games. So, that would be way better than a 12600k.Since then, both Intel and AMD have improved their bios revisions. And HU has started benching Intel with DDR5 7200 with buildzoid timings. And Zen 4 with DDR5 6000 with buildzoid timings. And now the 13600k regularly beats the 7600x. The games tested have changed, as well. Which can certainly shift the average.Even with the confusing numbers, I would say 7600x should be better than a 12600k, in gaming. I have personally used 12600k, 12700k, 13600k, 7700x, and 7800X3D, in a variety of games and emulation. 12600k is certainly still a pretty nice CPU. But, Zen 4 typically outpaces it. Pairing a 12600k with DDR5 6800 (fairly typical max speed you can get from 12th gen, which also wasn't a realistic purchase when 12th gen launched), it could certainly help.