Grabbing a AMD Ryzen 5 7600x for cheap.

I don't see many people using this CPU but I'm getting it brand new for $214.99 . Is this a good choice ?
That's a great price! and the gaming performance is comparable to 12900k/13600k/14600k.
Not worth it. Wait for the 9800x3D if you do anything.
I keep trying to justify moving from my 7700x to a 7800X3D, and I just can't pull the trigger. A 7600 is fine for most things.
at launch motherboard-ddr5 price and how good deals AM4 offered (used and new), made the conversation and interest of AM5 quite on the high end, with people buying a 5800x3d instead of building a new 7600 system.
at launch motherboard-ddr5 price and how good deals AM4 offered (used and new), made the conversation-interest of AM5 quite on the high end, with people buying a 5800x3d instead of building a new 7600 system.
Now I am sure there is ddr5 kit and AM5 motherboard and new price that make it a good choice, specially for gaming it is great.
You can look at the 12600k at that price point as well, about the same for gaming, better iGPU imo, $179 on amazon right now, can go ddr4 or 5 with it, your AM5 upgrade path could be more interesting than the 14kxxx one
That interesting, tpu seem to have them as a tie:Having owned both, the 12600K is significantly slower in gaming.
That sound like a lot, TPU has those (13600k-14600k) over an say 7700xYou'd need a 14600K to get the same performance
That interesting, tpu seem to have them as a tie:
Could be that they use DDR-5-6000 for their 12th generation benchmark on a ASUS Z690 Maximus Hero with a Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 mm cooler, maybe not the standard use case.
That sound like a lot, TPU has those (13600k-14600k) over an say 7700x
I think TPU's 7600x and 7600 numbers may be problematic. Its tough to say, as early Zen 4 was pretty rough.
Could be that they use DDR-5-6000 for their 12th generation benchmark on a ASUS Z690 Maximus Hero with a Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 mm cooler, maybe not the standard use case.
That sound like a lot, TPU has those (13600k-14600k) over an say 7700x
Ascend to an even more obscure CPU, the 7500F and be proud. 69% of the price (giggity giggity) for 95% of the performance. No iGPU though but who really needs that.
Ascend to an even more obscure CPU, the 7500F and be proud. 69% of the price (giggity giggity) for 95% of the performance. No iGPU though but who really needs that.
Indeed!poor new guy...
Ebay has like new system pulls and as new tray CPUs.I always wanted to get my hands on one but they're pretty rare.
I'm pretty sure Im going to be able to grab a 7800x3d, I was able to cut some costs on my rig by almost $300 so I'm probably going to use those savings towards the CPU.
OP. I built a high end system for my buddy on AM5 release with a x670 Gene, DDR5 6000 ram a Tuf 4090 and a Ryzen 7600x as a starter CPU to hold out for the x3d chips that were sure to come at some point. Remember this was literally launch month for AM5 when this happened. To this day he is still running that setup for 4k gaming and is planning on holding it to the last flagship CPU that gets released for AM5 whenever that happens. Its plenty punchy for around $200.
Its a great pickup and will be just fine. Enjoy!
I'm pretty sure Im going to be able to grab a 7800x3d, I was able to cut some costs on my rig by almost $300 so I'm probably going to use those savings towards the CPU.
I have. PC part picker list.
Do you have a full parts list? Microcenter?
I have. PC part picker list.
https://pcpartpicker.com/user/neek415/saved/yyK2rH
I found the same monitor for $149 instead of $250
Power supply $60 instead $84.99
Case $79.99 instead of $99.99
GPU for $489.99 instead of 519.99
SSD for $120 instead of $179.99
MOBO for $134.99 instead of 189.99
Cooler for $78.99 instead of 99.00
So almost saving 300 Dollars off the price on PC Parts Picker
https://pcpartpicker.com/list/3rvnrvYour list is private~
Was just curious, Newegg has the 7800X3D for $369 and a $20 discount code right now so it'll be $349.
Looks pretty good to me, although the liquid cooler is a bit superfluous. The 7800X3D doesn't run that hot, you could get a $30-40 air cooler and grab a 7900GRE instead. Just my .02.
That is a strong option, I'm really considering this.
Its not that strong. 7800x3D can be cooled with a light breeze. No reason to spend more than $35 or so on a PA120 for it.
Its not that strong. 7800x3D can be cooled with a light breeze. No reason to spend more than $35 or so on a PA120 for it.
Still best to get a $215 7600X and put the extra money I to an even better GPU----or save the money.
https://pcpartpicker.com/user/neek415/saved/yyK2rH
I found the same monitor for $149 instead of $250
Power supply $60 instead $84.99
Case $79.99 instead of $99.99
GPU for $489.99 instead of 519.99
SSD for $120 instead of $179.99
MOBO for $134.99 instead of 189.99
Cooler for $78.99 instead of 99.00
So almost saving 300 Dollars off the price on PC Parts Picker