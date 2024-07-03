GPUs can now use PCIe-attached memory or SSDs to boost VRAM capacity —Panmnesia's CXL IP claims double-digit nanosecond latency

Panmnesia sounds like a the Office-themed psychological horror video game where Pam gets hit by a bus and gets amnesia, and Jim has to track her down and sneak old photos and mementos into her hospital room, then later motels, her new office, her apartment, her new boyfriend's apartment, their first house after they get engaged, etc., in order to finally jog her memory back and regain his seemingly forever-lost love.



There are side-quests where he has to work with Dwight and Micheal and the rest who are being framed for crimes committed by Ryan in his ruthless climbing of the corporate ladder, where Jim can unlock extra memos and paperwork to plant in his quest to restore Pam.



At a key point leading into the third act, you must complete a stealth mission as Kevin or Phylis, and depending on who you chose will alter the ending. Throughout the game, in all scenarios, any mistakes you make may increase the chance that you alert Toby who can eventually expose you. He helps Pam's new man file a restraining order against you, and the game is over.



There are a series of dark endings where you win back Pam but she never gets her memories back. She just thinks this is all a new relationship; she loves you, but she is a different woman, who you jealously stole from her unwittingly new true love.



If you win Pam back and restore all her memories, you unlock New Game Plus mode, where it turns out that both Pam and Jim were hit by the bus, Pam got amnesia, Jim's in a coma, and you have to play as Creed with Creed Vision Mode enabled and the stealth missions are played using either Meredith or Robert California.