GPU's and CPU's may become nearly impossible to source soon

Came across a statement - not sure where - that all of nVidia's 3000 series chipsets, and all of AMD's CPUs and GPU chipsets, were being made by one company: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). This is significant, in that China has been making veiled threats that it might take the island nation by force. America, and other local nations (Japan, Australia, others), oppose the invasion of Taiwan by China. TSMC is the worlds only source for the highly advanced fabrication facilities that make the AMD processors, and the nVidia 3000 series GPUs, possible.



If Taiwan were invaded by China, at the very least there would be a disruption in chip delivery. In all likelihood, this disruption would be extensive, possibly lasting many months or (possibly) years. TSMC is a jewel that China covets. Some have suggested that if Taiwan is invaded, the TSMC fabrication facility should be physically destroyed. Under the very best circumstances, it takes 3 years to build a fab plant. And rebuilding following an invasion would hardly be the best circumstances.



If the TSMC facility stopped producing chips for any significant period of time, the availability of AMD and nVidia GPUs would drop to zero. Likewise for AMD CPUs.



And if THAT happened, the aftermarket price for GPUs - used or new - would skyrocket.



So, even though bitcoin value has plummeted, GPU prices may not follow suit. And if Taiwan really is invaded by China, the price of just about any working GPU will probably skyrocket. In a world without any GPUs at all, the man with a used 3000 series GPU for sale can probably just about name his own price.



What are your thoughts? >Charlie