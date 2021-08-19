gpus - 1080tis, 1080s, 1070tis, 1060, 950

hey everyone i'm updating my FS thread, its been a while. im going to sell a bunch of graphics cards that i havent even used in a few years. recently i had a bunch of health problems and almost died multiple times so i figure i need to do something about all of this stuff. (plus gotta pay those medical bills) i live in a house with my wife and children and my brother and his wife and children share a different part of the house - everyone has gaming computers, i upgraded all of the computers to newer cards a while back and these have just been sitting. i remember buying some of these during the craze for like $500 a card. insane timesi'll do 120 shipped for the 1080tis (i have 10)and 75 shipped for the 1080s (i have 11)$65 shipped for the 1070tis (i have 4)and i have one 1060 $40 shipped and i have one 950 2gb i think $25 shippedi'll have a bunch of cheap (mostly amd) motherboards with ddr3 ram if anyone is interested also soon, just when i have more time to get them all out, even a couple 8350amd motherboards with cpu and rambtw i still have this: sapphire radeon hd 6950 bios is flashed to a 6970 - $25 shippedmy heat at bottom-----------------------------------------------------------------(underneath this is my old FS stuff)hey so i bought some graphics cards for the computers and now the kiddos are happy bcs they can play tons of games which is awesome, but my wife isnt happy because i spent so much $ lol. so i figure i can sell some of my old graphics cards. these cards honestly didnt really get that much use, ever. the 970s i played the witcher on which is crazy that these cards are still at least decent for games of today.anyway prices include shipping and fees so i figure these should be pretty decent deals. if you want to do any trades idk if i really would want anything other than newer graphics cards right now.i dont think i have any of the original boxes for any of these so i'll just pack them in a usps box really well.2. evga gtx 750 ti (i cut the bottom part of the plastic so i could use one of the x1 pci-e slots on the motherboard near it, but it doesnt effect performance at all) - $85 - SOLD3. gigabyte gtx 950 - $105 - SOLD4. two zotac gtx 970's $170 each UPDATE BOTH SOLD!!!!!!5. hd3870 ddr4 $25 - SOLDmy heat