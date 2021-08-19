  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
gpus - 1080tis, 1080s, 1070tis, 1060, 950

S

shamgar

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Apr 24, 2006
Messages
253
hey everyone i'm updating my FS thread, its been a while. im going to sell a bunch of graphics cards that i havent even used in a few years. recently i had a bunch of health problems and almost died multiple times so i figure i need to do something about all of this stuff. (plus gotta pay those medical bills) i live in a house with my wife and children and my brother and his wife and children share a different part of the house - everyone has gaming computers, i upgraded all of the computers to newer cards a while back and these have just been sitting. i remember buying some of these during the craze for like $500 a card. insane times

i'll do 120 shipped for the 1080tis (i have 10)

and 75 shipped for the 1080s (i have 11)

$65 shipped for the 1070tis (i have 4)

and i have one 1060 $40 shipped and i have one 950 2gb i think $25 shipped

i'll have a bunch of cheap (mostly amd) motherboards with ddr3 ram if anyone is interested also soon, just when i have more time to get them all out, even a couple 8350amd motherboards with cpu and ram


10x-series-cardsforsaleALL.jpg





1080s-1080tis.jpg



950-1060-1070tis.jpg





btw i still have this: sapphire radeon hd 6950 bios is flashed to a 6970 - $25 shipped

my heat at bottom


-----------------------------------------------------------------(underneath this is my old FS stuff)

hey so i bought some graphics cards for the computers and now the kiddos are happy bcs they can play tons of games which is awesome, but my wife isnt happy because i spent so much $ lol. so i figure i can sell some of my old graphics cards. these cards honestly didnt really get that much use, ever. the 970s i played the witcher on which is crazy that these cards are still at least decent for games of today.

anyway prices include shipping and fees so i figure these should be pretty decent deals. if you want to do any trades idk if i really would want anything other than newer graphics cards right now.

i dont think i have any of the original boxes for any of these so i'll just pack them in a usps box really well.


2. evga gtx 750 ti (i cut the bottom part of the plastic so i could use one of the x1 pci-e slots on the motherboard near it, but it doesnt effect performance at all) - $85 - SOLD

3. gigabyte gtx 950 - $105 - SOLD

4. two zotac gtx 970's $170 each UPDATE BOTH SOLD!!!!!!

5. hd3870 ddr4 $25 - SOLD


https://www.heatware.com/u/49347/to

my heat
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20210819_161116.jpg
    IMG_20210819_161116.jpg
    1.1 MB · Views: 0
Last edited:
I'd like to grab one of those 970's off you.
 
750ti sold!! so all that is left for now is the hd 6970 so if anyone wants it feel free to make an offer!
 
