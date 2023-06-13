(Creating separate/new thread for this topic)
price for an 8Gb module (1GB) has fallen from roughly $13 in February 2022, to around $3, according to Wccftech (via 3Dcenter.org). If you do the math, eight times $3 brings us to $24, though adding 8GB to a GPU also involves manufacturing and other ancillary costs. For a real-world example of the actual price to consumers, though, we don't have to look too far. Nvidia has already announced both 8GB and 16GB versions of its RTX 4060 Ti, with a $100 price difference. Nvidia should have probably cut that price to $50, but then nobody would buy the 8GB version, so it kind of painted itself into a corner.
It's essential to remember here that these are spot prices unavailable to big companies like Asus, Gigabyte, and such, as they negotiate memory prices via a contract. The spot market lets smaller companies buy memory on an open market. In contrast, bigger companies are traditionally locked into whatever prices they agree to when producing a GPU lineup. Companies can't also decide to add more VRAM to a GPU willy-nilly, as it would require hardware and software engineering to accommodate the change.
https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/gpu-vram-prices-drop-to-just-25-for-8gb
price for an 8Gb module (1GB) has fallen from roughly $13 in February 2022, to around $3, according to Wccftech (via 3Dcenter.org). If you do the math, eight times $3 brings us to $24, though adding 8GB to a GPU also involves manufacturing and other ancillary costs. For a real-world example of the actual price to consumers, though, we don't have to look too far. Nvidia has already announced both 8GB and 16GB versions of its RTX 4060 Ti, with a $100 price difference. Nvidia should have probably cut that price to $50, but then nobody would buy the 8GB version, so it kind of painted itself into a corner.
It's essential to remember here that these are spot prices unavailable to big companies like Asus, Gigabyte, and such, as they negotiate memory prices via a contract. The spot market lets smaller companies buy memory on an open market. In contrast, bigger companies are traditionally locked into whatever prices they agree to when producing a GPU lineup. Companies can't also decide to add more VRAM to a GPU willy-nilly, as it would require hardware and software engineering to accommodate the change.
https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/gpu-vram-prices-drop-to-just-25-for-8gb