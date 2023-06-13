GPU VRAM Prices Drop to Just $25 for 8GB

(Creating separate/new thread for this topic)

price for an 8Gb module (1GB) has fallen from roughly $13 in February 2022, to around $3, according to Wccftech (via 3Dcenter.org). If you do the math, eight times $3 brings us to $24, though adding 8GB to a GPU also involves manufacturing and other ancillary costs. For a real-world example of the actual price to consumers, though, we don't have to look too far. Nvidia has already announced both 8GB and 16GB versions of its RTX 4060 Ti, with a $100 price difference. Nvidia should have probably cut that price to $50, but then nobody would buy the 8GB version, so it kind of painted itself into a corner.

It's essential to remember here that these are spot prices unavailable to big companies like Asus, Gigabyte, and such, as they negotiate memory prices via a contract. The spot market lets smaller companies buy memory on an open market. In contrast, bigger companies are traditionally locked into whatever prices they agree to when producing a GPU lineup. Companies can't also decide to add more VRAM to a GPU willy-nilly, as it would require hardware and software engineering to accommodate the change.

https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/gpu-vram-prices-drop-to-just-25-for-8gb
 
To add:

Nvidia seems to have laid out all their cards in open for current ada lovelace generation

AMD still appears to have stocks of RDNA 2 chips manufactured more than a year ago from TSMC

Once the RDNA 2 stocks are depleted AMD will have to release the "missing" Navi 32 chips

Based on leaked laptop configs we are likely to have 3 Navi 32 chips

60 CU 16gb ($550-$600) > 4070
54 CU 16gb ($480-$500) < 4070
48 CU 12gb ($400) > 4060 ti
 
Consumers seem to be wisening up.

Except for the cheapest 8gb card the RX 6600, sales of other 8gb cards are down


Mindfactory (German retailer) GPU Sales Stats, data by TechEpiphany

RX7600 sold just 30 units last week,
4060Ti just 100
- both outside Top10

Top10 in w23 contains just one SKU with 8 GB VRAM (RX6600)

Average of weekly units sold in Q2 currently -17% below Q1


https://m-3dcenter-org.translate.go...2023?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
 
