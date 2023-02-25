GPU upgrade for my Dell Precision T3610 causes reboots

I have a Dell Precision T3610. I would like to clarify that this PC uses a proprietary PSU/Motherboard/Case so I can't really replace any of those with standard parts.My PC came with a 685 Watt PSU, and it originally came with an Intel Xeon 1260v2 and Nvidia Quadro K4000, as well as a 1500RPM SAS drive. I replaced the CPU with a Xeon 2667v2, upgraded the RAM to 8x16GB and replaced the SAS HDD with two SSDs and a 7200RPM HDD.So far the system was working perfectly fine. But then I tried to upgrade the GPU. I got an HP OEM style RTX 2060 Super, hoping that the lower-profile and lower-power GPU would both be easier to fit in my case and not demand too much power. This kind of card:I thoroughly tested the card in another machine for about two weeks and had no issues.However, one problem is that the PSU only has a single proprietary 8-pin connector for GPU power, which by default gets split into two 6-pins, and that GPU I got is a single 8-pin. I wanted to just get an 8-to-8 pin cable, but I could not find one, all of them were 8-pinc to 2x8pin which I do not trust. So I just got a cable to converts my two 6-pins back to a single 8-pin, this one:Here it is installed:One oddity that I noticed was that from the stock OEM cable that connects to my PSU, only 6 of the 8 pins appear to be populated from the part that connects to the PSU:The whole setup looks like this:So after I installed the card I ran more tests to make sure my system can handle it. I tried Furmark's stress test, and it ran fine for about 5 minutes. According to my UPS my system was pulling around 300-360 watts.Then I closed that and tried Prime95, again my system was pulling in the mid-300s according to my UPS.Then I ran both... to my surprise it seemed to be pulling the same amount of power, a few spikes to 400 watts but that's it.I walked away for a minute, and when I came back the system had rebooted.No doubt some kind of current protection had kicked in while I was gone, and I was looking for advice on what to do. I would have assumed that 675 watts would be enough for all this, and I have no idea if it's the PSU at fault. If so there are 800 and 1300 watt PSUs, but I am not sure if they would work for my system. I see a few listing them for the Precision T3600 series and up... but most sites list them for the T5000 series and up. I have no idea if the 800+ watt PSUs are compatible with my system, and I don't want to risk putting in an incompatible PSU... not like I can use a standard PSU.Or I wondered if it could maybe be the 2x6 to 1x8 pin adapter. Like I mentioned I found it weird that only 6 pins on the OEM cable of all things are populated, and that my system was not pulling more than 400 watts with the CPU and GPU both being stressed while it was pulling in the mid-high 300s with each separate part stressed, so I don't know if it might be either the OEM cable or the 6 to 8 pin adapter I got that is not supplying enough power.And if that is the case, if that 1x8 to 2x8 adapter might be a better idea, this one here:I do not trust that kind of cable because it is splitting a single 8 pin to two, something that seems pretty risky and dangerous, but I also would only be using it to power a single 8-pin and it APPEARS to populate all the pins on the PSU side (though it seems like it just re-routes the ground pins on the GPU-end to other pins?)Or if this could be something else entirely or I am just pushing my system too hard with all the modifications I made: upgrading the CPU, maxing out the RAM, putting in three drives in place of the one which required a SATA splitter (though that is replacing one 15000 SAS drive with a 7200 and two SSDs on a system designed to handle up to two of those SAS drives so I would assume the SATA power is not being overloaded) and now upgrading the GPU.Any advice on what could be the issue and how to try to solve it?