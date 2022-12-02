GPU Tariff Exemption Expires December 31, Could Spell Higher Graphics Card Prices

erek
Expect Higher Prices Beyond the General YOY / Jan 1st Services Price Increases especially for GPUs. I don't understand why deflation is considered a bad thing too? I looked it up once
"Meanwhile, graphics card prices have every reason to increase compared to 2019, even without the tariffs. The development of GPUs made using TSMC's N5 and 4N (5nm-class) fabrication technologies is extremely expensive, and a physical implementation of a GPU (with software) costs north of $500 million. Manufacturing on one of TSMC's N5 production nodes is also costlier (potentially twice as expensive) as making GPUs on TSMC's N7 or Samsung's 8LPP. Production costs are also higher now than they were several years ago due to rising salaries in China and inflation. Finally, even transportation is now more expensive than it used to be in 2019.
It remains to be seen if the 25% duty will indeed be imposed on graphics cards, motherboards, laptops, and other devices. Even if another exemption is granted, we're not going to see new midrange to high-end GPUs for $200~$300 any time soon."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/g...pire-on-december-31-could-spell-higher-prices
https://www.techpowerup.com/301677/us-might-reimpose-gpu-import-tariffs-in-the-new-year
