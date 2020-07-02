GPU Support for new 27" 110P Monitor?

Here's my system - old but still not too bad for what I do! I'm currently using on board graphics.



Intel 3570k

P8Z77-V LK motherboad

16GB



Up until now two 24" monitors 1080p have been fine, but my goal is to get a new 27" monitor greater than 1080P.



I won't be gaming, just need to support for Lightroom and a occasional Photoshop.



The new monitor that I'm considering is 2K WQHD (2560x1440p)



From my motherboard specs -

Integrated Graphics Processor

Multi-VGA output support : HDMI/DVI/RGB/DisplayPort ports

- Supports HDMI with max. resolution 1920 x 1200 @ 60 Hz

- Supports DVI with max. resolution 1920 x 1200 @ 60 Hz

- Supports RGB with max. resolution 2048 x 1536 @ 75 Hz

- Supports DisplayPort with max. resolution 2560 x 1600 @ 60 Hz

Maximum shared memory of 1696 MB

Supports Intel® HD Graphics





If I use displayport will this drive the 1440P monitor and a second monitor (DVI or VGA) at 1080p (24") adequately?



Any help appreciated! If I add a new GPU I may need to upgrade the PSU and due to my computer case, I'll have to remove the motherboard which I wish to avoid!



If there's a GPU that is energy efficient, that will do a better job than the on board graphics I'm open to that as well.



Thanks!