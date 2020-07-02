GPU Support for new 27" 110P Monitor?

Here's my system - old but still not too bad for what I do! I'm currently using on board graphics.

Intel 3570k
P8Z77-V LK motherboad
16GB

Up until now two 24" monitors 1080p have been fine, but my goal is to get a new 27" monitor greater than 1080P.

I won't be gaming, just need to support for Lightroom and a occasional Photoshop.

The new monitor that I'm considering is 2K WQHD (2560x1440p)

From my motherboard specs -
Integrated Graphics Processor
Multi-VGA output support : HDMI/DVI/RGB/DisplayPort ports
- Supports HDMI with max. resolution 1920 x 1200 @ 60 Hz
- Supports DVI with max. resolution 1920 x 1200 @ 60 Hz
- Supports RGB with max. resolution 2048 x 1536 @ 75 Hz
- Supports DisplayPort with max. resolution 2560 x 1600 @ 60 Hz
Maximum shared memory of 1696 MB
Supports Intel® HD Graphics


If I use displayport will this drive the 1440P monitor and a second monitor (DVI or VGA) at 1080p (24") adequately?

Any help appreciated! If I add a new GPU I may need to upgrade the PSU and due to my computer case, I'll have to remove the motherboard which I wish to avoid!

If there's a GPU that is energy efficient, that will do a better job than the on board graphics I'm open to that as well.

Thanks!
 
Something like this?
https://www.amazon.com/ZOTAC-GeForc...ild=1&keywords=GTX+1050&qid=1593701444&sr=8-2

That card is bus powered and has both DVI and DisplayPort. It should do exactly what you need.

There are cheaper options, such as the 1050 that would also do what you need, but they may be harder to find at this point. Used RX580s are also abundant and pretty cheap, but they generally require more power, and may necessitate a power supply upgrade.

Is the case this is going in a weirdo ITX case or anything like that, where longer cards won't fit?
 
