GPU recommended purely for 4K video play back?

G

Gatecrasher3000

Gawd
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
540
Hi dudes, so I'm considering getting a new TV (maybe A95L that can do 120hz 4K) and this TV will be connected to my media server (i5 7700k, 1050ti, a bunch of 4-8TB drives you get the idea). Through this media server I stream content via netflix, prime video or mainly youtube on my 1gbs connection, also sometimes downloaded 4K HDR content. The 1050ti GPU I have been using over the last few years doesn't always seem to provide smooth video playback on my current 4K 60hz Sony TV, especially panning shots or ones with lots of movement.
What I really want to avoid is stutter on my new TV, so I want a GPU that can provide smooth video playback on all the formats I just mentioned, I don't believe this requires a 4090 or anything beefy at all (as long as it has HDMI 2.1 outputs) but I don't know what target I should shoot for in regards to GPU horsepower. When the NV 3000 series was getting released I remember hearing about something in the 3000s series feature set that allowed for smooth video playback so right now I'm considering a used 3060, but if any of you can suggest any other cards, or what target I should go for please let me know.

I guess this brings up another question, is it even my 1050ti that is causing the stutter on my current setup, or is there anything else I should look at as a cause?

Thank ya.
 
To note 24fps video will "stutter" and will be visible on fast panning are you experiencing something more than normal low fps ? It is only seen on panning shots and high movement it is maybe what you are seeing, is it happening only for harder to play specific codec or pretty much in general ?

For nexflix-prime-youtube-4k hdr content you can try your tv (they often have issues once the bitrate get any high too in my experience at least in the lower price range) or a amazon little 4k stick those have pretty much top and up to date media ability.

Intel quicksync-igpu are quite good at this, to be considered if you want the output to come from the machine, a 12100/13100 would give large CPU boost and a close to up to date media player.

https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...dware/1-1/overview.html#DECODE-OVERVIEW-11-12
from x265 to av1 10bit, 4:2:0
 
Last edited:
I just bought a mini mini pc with 3 usb ports and 3x hdmi 4k/60 fps ports for way under 200 bucks. To be mounted behind a TV.

So it has become a questions of which iGPU of a CPU can handle it.

Do some research about the N95 vs N100 chips. I think they both have different iterations. The correct ones should suffice.
 
I see you have a 6800XT in the computer in your sig. Might try a temporary swap to see if stutters persist between cards.
No experience with 4k media server performance.
 
LukeTbk said:
To note 24fps video will "stutter" and will be visible on fast panning are you experiencing something more than normal low fps ? It is only seen on panning shots and high movement it is maybe what you are seeing, is it happening only for harder to play specific codec or pretty much in general ?

For nexflix-prime-youtube-4k hdr content you can try your tv (they often have issues once the bitrate get any high too in my experience at least in the lower price range) or a amazon little 4k stick those have pretty much top and up to date media ability
Click to expand...

Well this issue does have different reasons.

One of them is the inherent problem of montiors in general to cope with those slow fps/ panning shots. Did rtings.com do a review? They usually mention this stuff.
So finding out if the monitor in general has issues with low fps movies in forums would be the next step i would suggest.
 
Carlyle2020 said:
Well this issue does have different reasons.

One of them is the inherent problem of montiors in general to cope with those slow fps/ panning shots. Did rtings.com do a review? They usually mention this stuff.
So finding out if the monitor in general has issues with low fps movies in forums would be the next step i would suggest.
Click to expand...

If you don't want that stuttering on panning shots then you can turn on the motion enhancement feature of the TV. It will make it smooth and will give it the "Soap Opera" look.
I personally don't like that look since it makes the film look like a TV show shot on 30 FPS video.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top